All our concerns in Accra addressed – South African athletes

The South Africa contingent at the 2026 African Seniors Athletics Championships have confirmed their concerns have been addressed by the Local Organising Committee of the competition.

South African shot put athlete Aiden Smith lamented on a few worrying issues on the opening day of the championships, leaving great concerns.

The issues raised were subsequently taking care of the by LOC as they tried to get things right for the remainder of the games.

Two days after his complainant, the South African Sports Ministry has come out to reveal all concerns mentioned by their athletes have been addressed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.