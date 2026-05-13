ASAC 2026: Ghana’s Alex Amankwah qualifies for 800m final

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian middle-distance event runner, Alex Amankwah, will have an opportunity to fight for a medal after qualifying for the men's 800m final.
Amankwah became the first athlete from the host country to make a final following his performance on the opening day of the championships.
The US-based Ghanaian made it to the final of the 800m after finishing 3rd in his heat. Only the top 2 received automatic qualification.
However, Amankwah advanced after being one of the fastest losers.
The final is the men's 800m is scheduled to start at 4:15 pm on Wednesday, May 13.
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