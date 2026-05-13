Athletics | National

ASAC 2026: Ghana’s Alex Amankwah qualifies for 800m final

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  13 May 2026 9:59am
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Ghanaian middle-distance event runner, Alex Amankwah, will have an opportunity to fight for a medal after qualifying for the men's 800m final.

Amankwah became the first athlete from the host country to make a final following his performance on the opening day of the championships.

The US-based Ghanaian made it to the final of the 800m after finishing 3rd in his heat. Only the top 2 received automatic qualification.

However, Amankwah advanced after being one of the fastest losers.

The final is the men's 800m is scheduled to start at 4:15 pm on Wednesday, May 13.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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