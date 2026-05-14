PSWU-NIA division suspends strike after NLC intervention

The NIA Division of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) under the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana, has suspended its ongoing strike following the intervention of the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The decision was announced in a statement issued on May 14, 2026, after what the union described as extensive engagement with the Commission.

According to the statement signed by Assistant Divisional Secretary Ayivor Godsway Bismark, the NLC directed the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to ensure that the migration reports of National Identification Authority (NIA) staff are approved and implemented by the end of May 2026.

The Commission also instructed the striking union to immediately call off the industrial action and ordered both parties to report back on June 4, 2026, with updates on compliance.

“We bring to your attention that the union honoured the invitation of the Labour Commission today,” the statement said.

It added that after consultations with the General Secretary and the Divisional Executive Council, the union resolved to comply with the NLC’s directive “given that a clear timeline for compliance has been set.”

The union, however, warned that it would not hesitate to resume the strike if the FWSC fails to implement the directive within the stipulated timeline.

“If the FWSC fails to ensure adherence to the NLC’s directive by month’s end, we will return to strike mode without further notice,” the statement stressed.

The PSWU-NIA Division has therefore directed all its members to return to work from tomorrow.

The leadership also expressed appreciation to members for their support and solidarity throughout the industrial action.

“We thank you sincerely for your stewardship, commitment, and support during this period, and urge everyone to adhere to this directive,” the statement concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.