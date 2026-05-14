State apparatus must not be used to victimise citizens – Governance expert

Governance expert Dr Frederick Oduro has warned against the use of state institutions to intimidate or victimise citizens over their opinions, stressing that the rule of law and constitutional rights must be respected regardless of political differences.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday, May 14, Dr Oduro said public institutions must protect citizens rather than be used as tools against people perceived to be acting wrongly.

“Let us not use state apparatus to victimise people because we think they may be doing what is not right,” he said.

The governance expert made the remarks while discussing what he described as the growing politicisation of governance and state institutions in Ghana. According to him, partisan interests increasingly influence how institutions are used, creating the perception that justice and protection are often tied to political affiliation.

Dr Oduro said the country must place greater emphasis on the rule of law and ensure that constitutional provisions are respected by both citizens and authorities. He referenced Article 21(1)(a) of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression, and said every citizen has the right to hold and express opinions without fear of persecution.

He maintained that while freedom of speech is protected, citizens also have a responsibility to exercise restraint and maintain civility in public discourse.

“However, that must also go with responsibility. All of us as individuals, we must self-censor ourselves. There are things we want to say, but because of civil engagement, we should all learn to speak with a certain level of decorum,” he stated.

Dr Oduro expressed concern over the language used by some political activists, saying certain statements could inflame tensions and threaten peaceful coexistence.

He further noted that allegations of political victimisation have become common under successive governments, with opposition parties often accusing those in power of using state institutions against them.

According to him, the pattern has persisted under both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, making it clear that Ghana needs stronger institutions that operate independently of political influence.

"I mean, today, the NDC is in power. NPP is crying that its members are being victimised. And in the same way, should NDC be out of power tomorrow, we’re going to hear the same thing. And I don’t think it’s healthy for us,” he said.

He called for institutions that serve all citizens equally and protect the rights of every individual, regardless of political affiliation.

“We need a system that is fair and just to everyone. I don’t need to agree with whatever anybody says, but we should respect the right of people to express their opinions. And state apparatus must protect everyone,” he said.

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