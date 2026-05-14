Ghana Chamber of Mines defends Gold Fields’ Tarkwa operations amid mining sector tensions

Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Dr. Ken Ashigbey,

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has underscored the need for regulatory certainty and constructive engagement in Ghana’s mining sector as concerns grow over developments affecting the sector, including Gold Fields' Tarkwa operations.

Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Ing. Ken Ashigbey, said Ghana’s mining industry can only remain globally competitive if regulatory actions are carried out within the framework of the law while safeguarding investor confidence.

According to him, although mining firms must fully comply with Ghana’s legal and environmental obligations, enforcement processes must equally respect procedural fairness and due process.

“These procedural protections underpin the rule of law and investor confidence in Ghana’s mining sector and they must not be disregarded,” he stated.

His comments come at a time when Ghana’s mining industry is facing heightened public scrutiny over mining leases, environmental concerns and growing calls for stronger state control over mineral resources.

The Chamber warned that uncertainty surrounding major mining operations such as Tarkwa could have wider implications for employment, host communities and Ghana’s attractiveness to international investors.

“The long-term credibility, stability and competitiveness of Ghana’s mining industry depend on adherence to these standards by all operators,” Ing Ashigbey stressed.

The Tarkwa Mine remains one of Ghana’s largest gold-producing mines and a major contributor to employment, foreign exchange earnings and local economic activity in the Western Region.



Industry observers say any prolonged uncertainty involving large-scale mining operations could affect production outlooks, investor sentiment and expansion plans within the sector.

Ing Ashigbey reiterated the Chamber’s commitment to responsible mining and continuous engagement with government regulators to strengthen compliance and sustainability across the industry.

“The Chamber remains committed to promoting environmentally and socially responsible mining and will continue to work closely with regulators, member companies and other stakeholders to strengthen compliance, improve industrial standards and safeguard the long term sustainability of the sector,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of balancing enforcement with economic stability, particularly for mining-dependent communities.

“We are mindful of the potential impact of these developments on employees and host communities and support efforts to mitigate adverse socio-economic consequences,” he added.

The Chamber is also urging continued dialogue between government institutions and mining companies to ensure disputes are resolved without undermining confidence in Ghana’s mining-investment climate.

“The Ghana Chamber of Mines remains unwavering in its commitment to responsible mining practices, regulatory compliance and constructive engagement with government and stakeholders in advancing the sustainable development of Ghana’s mineral resources,” Ing Ashigbey concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.