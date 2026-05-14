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Governance expert calls for rule of law amid political victimisation claims

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  14 May 2026 7:32pm
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Governace expert Dr Frederick Oduro has called for strict adherence to the rule of law in Ghana amid recurring claims of political victimisation, saying the country must move away from partisan governance and ensure fairness for all citizens.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday, May 14, Dr Oduro expressed concern over the increasing politicisation of governance and public institutions, arguing that some state institutions should remain neutral and not be drawn into political divisions.

He said political discussions and public reactions in the country have become overly partisan, with many people supporting or condemning actions depending on which political party is affected. According to him, this trend creates an environment where people who choose to remain neutral often feel unprotected.

“Unfortunately, I feel very uncomfortable when we are politicising everything to do with governance in this country,” he said.

Dr Oduro noted that citizens who are not aligned with any political group often find themselves exposed, as protection and support tend to come only when one belongs to a partisan side.

He urged both citizens and state institutions to respect Ghana’s laws and constitutional provisions, stressing that the rule of law must prevail regardless of political differences.

“Let us allow the rule of law to prevail in this country. I’m not going to pass judgment on any side in this matter, but I want to emphasize that let us all as a country begin to respect our laws,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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