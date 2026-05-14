Five players to watch in Ghana’s U17 team: The next generation chasing Black Star glory

For decades, Ghana’s reputation in youth football has been built on fearless teenagers announcing themselves on the global stage before growing into senior internationals.

From the golden era of Ghana’s U17 dominance under the old Black Starlets generation to talents like Nii Odartey Lamptey, Mohammed Gargo, Samuel Inkoom, Abdul Rahman Baba and more recently players who graduated through Ghana’s youth system into European football, the country’s conveyor belt of talent has rarely stopped moving.

Now, another generation is emerging.

Under head coach Prosper Nartey Ogum, Ghana’s U17 side is packed with intriguing prospects, technically gifted attackers, physically imposing defenders and tactically intelligent midfielders hoping to write their own chapter in the Black Starlets’ rich history.

Here are five players to keep an eye on.

1. Robinho Yao Gavi (Hakla FC): The goalscorer attracting European attention

Robinho Yao Gavi

Modern football often struggles to produce traditional No. 9s, but Robinho Yaw Gavi appears cut from an increasingly rare mould.

The Hakla FC striker is a classic centre-forward — physically strong, direct and instinctive in front of goal. His profile resembles the old-school striker Ghana has long admired: a player capable of bullying defenders, attacking spaces aggressively and finishing with conviction.

What separates Gavi from many players his age is his striking power and natural goalscoring instinct. Coaches who have monitored him describe a forward who requires little time to convert chances, someone whose movements inside the penalty box already resemble a seasoned finisher.

Those performances have not gone unnoticed.

Several European clubs are believed to be monitoring the youngster closely, with reports suggesting scouts have already followed his development extensively. Interest from elite clubs, including Chelsea F.C., underlines the growing belief that Ghana may have another export-ready attacking talent.

For Prosper Nartey Ogum, Gavi offers something invaluable at youth level: unpredictability and goals.

2. Joseph Narbi (Benab FC): The captain preparing for Europe

Joseph Narbi

Leadership at youth level can sometimes be symbolic. In Joseph Narbi’s case, it appears earned.

The Benab FC winger captains Ghana’s U17 side and is among the remaining core of players first identified during the era of former Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston.

Operating primarily from wide areas, Narbi combines pace with tactical intelligence and an understanding of responsibility rarely associated with players his age. Comfortable in one-versus-one situations, he can stretch defensive lines but also drop deeper to help in build-up phases.

His development has already accelerated beyond Ghana’s borders.

Danish club AC Horsens have secured an agreement for the youngster, with plans for him to move to Europe once he turns 18, another sign that Ghanaian youth football remains one of the continent’s most closely watched talent markets.

Narbi’s journey reflects a broader trend in Ghanaian football: clubs increasingly identifying players long before senior football arrives.

2. Jacob Etse Kpoeti (WAFA): The defender clubs are chasing

Jacob kpoeti in front and his twin brother Esau Kpoeti behind

Ghana has never lacked attacking talent. Producing elite defenders, however, has often proved more difficult.

Jacob Etse Kpoeti may be among the country’s most promising answers to that long-standing issue.

The WAFA SC left centre-back has quietly built a reputation as one of the standout defensive prospects in Ghana’s youth system. Calm in possession, physically strong and tactically disciplined, Kpoeti possesses qualities modern football increasingly demands from central defenders.

But there is another layer to his story.

Kpoeti is one half of a highly regarded twin partnership at WAFA, and sources close to the academy suggest interest in him has intensified considerably. Yet the club’s position has reportedly remained firm: any serious move would likely involve both brothers.

WAFA’s reputation for talent production — having previously developed players such as Gideon Mensah and Majeed Ashimeru — only increases intrigue around Kpoeti’s future.

For now, Ghana may simply enjoy one of the country’s brightest young defenders before Europe inevitably calls.

4. Mark Kawaga Mensah (Golden Boys FC): The midfielder with senior-level experience

Mark Kagawa Mensah

Few players in Ghana’s U17 squad enter camp with as much competitive football under their belt as Mark Kawaga Mensah.



Another player retained from Laryea Kingston’s previous setup, Mensah has already gained exposure beyond youth football. Previously with Attram De Visser Academy before moving to Golden Boys FC, he featured regularly during the Division One League season — a level of experience that could prove decisive in tournament football.

At a stage where many youth players are still learning positional discipline, Mensah already looks tactically mature.



Comfortable in midfield, he blends technical ability with composure on the ball and understands the rhythm of matches. He may not always dominate headlines, but coaches often value players capable of controlling transitions and bringing balance to chaotic youth games.



Tournament-winning youth sides usually need one player capable of quietly dictating tempo. Mensah could become that figure.

5. Mujahid Osman (Liberty Academy): The attack-minded full-back

Mujahid Osman

If modern football increasingly demands offensive full-backs, Mujahid Osman appears built for the role.



The Liberty Academy defender currently operates as a right-back, though his background as a midfielder remains obvious in the way he plays.

Technically gifted and adventurous, Osman pushes high up the pitch, contributes creatively and thrives in attacking phases. Rather than merely defending space, he often looks to create overloads and become an extra attacking outlet.

His positional switch from midfield to defence may ultimately prove a blessing.

It has given him the technical foundation of a midfielder combined with the tactical responsibilities of a defender — a combination increasingly valued at elite level.



In many ways, Osman embodies the evolution of modern youth football: defenders who attack almost as naturally as they defend.

Other names worth monitoring

Beyond the headline prospects, Ghana’s U17 setup includes several players who could emerge as breakout stars:

Ernest Ofori (Great Somas FC)

Gabriel Denyinah (Golden Warriors FC)

Eric Adu Gyamfi (Kumasi Ebony FC)

Michael Awuli (Siano FC)

History suggests at least one relatively unknown name will eventually steal the spotlight.

That has always been the magic of Ghana’s youth football.

Long before the world knew their names, many of Ghana’s biggest football exports first introduced themselves in U17 colours.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.