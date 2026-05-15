CAF U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets giveaway two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Algeria

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Black Starlets were held to a 2-2 draw by Algeria in their opening Group D match at the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026, after surrendering a two-goal lead.
The Starlets made a fast start, taking the lead inside two minutes when Yao Gavi Robinho reacted quickest in the box to finish from close range and give Ghana an early advantage.
Eight minutes later, Eric Adu Gyamfi doubled the lead in spectacular fashion. The midfielder spotted the Algerian goalkeeper off his line and struck a long-range volley from the centre of the pitch that sailed into the net.
Ghana remained in control for much of the first half and created further chances to extend their lead but were unable to convert their dominance into a third goal.
Algeria improved after the break and pulled a goal back before drawing level with two second-half strikes inside the hour mark.
The North Africans then had a chance to complete the comeback from the penalty spot, but the effort went wide.
The result leaves Group D finely balanced after South Africa defeated Senegal in the other opening fixture.
The Black Starlets will next face Senegal on May 17, as they look to secure their first win of the tournament.
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