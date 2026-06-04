Accra Central Police Barracks fire outbreak: 32 rooms destroyed, firefighter injured

Audio By Carbonatix
A firefighter has sustained injuries while battling a massive fire that swept through the Accra Water Works area on Wednesday night, destroying 32 rooms at the Accra Central Police Barracks Annex and a one-storey building.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said firefighters from the Accra City Fire Station responded to the blaze after receiving a distress call at about 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
The first crew arrived two minutes later to find the fire fully developed, prompting the deployment of additional teams from the Ministries, Parliament, Industrial Area and Circle Fire Stations.
A water tanker from the Assembly also joined the firefighting effort.
READ ALSO: Suspect arrested as fire guts part of Accra Central Police barracks
According to the GNFS, the fire was confined at 10:29 p.m., brought under control at 11:50 p.m., and completely extinguished at 3:41 a.m. on Thursday.
One firefighter was critically injured during the operation and was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment.
“He is currently in stable condition and responding well to treatment,” the Service said.
The blaze extensively damaged the Accra Central Police Barracks Annex, destroying 32 rooms and their contents, as well as a one-storey building and its contents.
Despite the intensity of the fire, firefighters prevented it from spreading to the nearby Ghana Water Limited facility and other adjoining structures.
“Firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby Ghana Water Limited facility and other adjoining structures, thereby averting further losses,” the GNFS stated.
No fatalities were recorded and cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Latest Stories
-
Woman dead in Adenta New Site building collapse
6 minutes
-
Heavy gunfire in Somali capital as row over election delay escalates
9 minutes
-
SpaceX says it’s worth $1.75tn as it targets largest stock market debut
9 minutes
-
No arrest in connection to Accra Central fire outbreak – Police clarifies
27 minutes
-
Elikem Kokoto courts climate investment, says Ghana is positioning itself for green growth
30 minutes
-
Miracle on Everest: Guide believed dead spotted crawling down ice
37 minutes
-
Tudu fire was ‘extremely difficult’ to contain amid rainstorm challenges – GNFS
39 minutes
-
Accra’s flooding crisis is self-inflicted, says Ghana Institution of Engineers President
1 hour
-
Accra Central Police Barracks fire outbreak: 32 rooms destroyed, firefighter injured
1 hour
-
GhIE preparing recommendations on recurring Accra floods after June 3 rains
1 hour
-
GhIE to monitor government infrastructure promises amid persistent flooding concerns
1 hour
-
Sissala East MP challenges Upper West RFA verdict in Kalibi SC protest case
1 hour
-
Court reviews request to bar Hajia4Reall from contact with children in RNAQ divorce case
1 hour
-
Mahama urges African legislators to uphold family values and sovereignty
1 hour
-
Remove Speaker Bagbin over Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill controversy — Solomon Owusu
1 hour