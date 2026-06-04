Accra Central Police Barracks fire outbreak: 32 rooms destroyed, firefighter injured

A firefighter has sustained injuries while battling a massive fire that swept through the Accra Water Works area on Wednesday night, destroying 32 rooms at the Accra Central Police Barracks Annex and a one-storey building.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said firefighters from the Accra City Fire Station responded to the blaze after receiving a distress call at about 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

The first crew arrived two minutes later to find the fire fully developed, prompting the deployment of additional teams from the Ministries, Parliament, Industrial Area and Circle Fire Stations.

A water tanker from the Assembly also joined the firefighting effort.

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According to the GNFS, the fire was confined at 10:29 p.m., brought under control at 11:50 p.m., and completely extinguished at 3:41 a.m. on Thursday.

One firefighter was critically injured during the operation and was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment.

“He is currently in stable condition and responding well to treatment,” the Service said.

The blaze extensively damaged the Accra Central Police Barracks Annex, destroying 32 rooms and their contents, as well as a one-storey building and its contents.

Despite the intensity of the fire, firefighters prevented it from spreading to the nearby Ghana Water Limited facility and other adjoining structures.

“Firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby Ghana Water Limited facility and other adjoining structures, thereby averting further losses,” the GNFS stated.

No fatalities were recorded and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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