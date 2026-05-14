Mining

Chamber of Mines backs responsible mining amid Adamus controversy

Source: Winston Tackie  
  14 May 2026 4:48pm
Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Mines, Ken Ashigbey
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The Ghana Chamber of Mines says it remains committed to promoting environmentally and socially responsible mining practices despite growing controversy surrounding the revocation of the mining lease of Adamus Resources Limited.

Adamus Resources Limited is a Ghanaian gold mining company whose mining leases were terminated by the government due to illegal mining breaches, environmental damage, and lack of local benefits.

Speaking on the issue, the Chamber’s CEO, Ing. Dr. Ken Ashigbey said all mining firms operating in Ghana must comply fully with the country’s legal and regulatory framework.

“The long-term credibility, stability and competitiveness of Ghana’s mining industry depend on adherence to these standards by all operators,” he stated.

He explained that the Chamber would continue to work closely with regulators, mining companies and other stakeholders to strengthen compliance and improve industry standards.

“The Chamber remains committed to promoting environmentally and socially responsible mining and will continue to work closely with regulators, member companies and other stakeholders to safeguard the long-term sustainability of the sector,” he said.

Ing Ashigbey also expressed concern about the possible impact of the dispute on workers and host communities.

“We are mindful of the potential impact of this development on employees and host communities and support efforts to mitigate adverse socio-economic consequences,” he noted.

The Chamber expects interim management arrangements to be put in place to help reduce disruptions while engagements continue between the government and the mining company.

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