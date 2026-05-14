OccupyJulorbiHouse case: My clients are happy their rights have been vindicated – Samson Lardy Anyenini

Samson Lardy Anyenini, Lawyer for the plaintiffs in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse case involving police brutality against journalists and protesters, says his clients are satisfied with the High Court ruling, describing the decision as a broader victory for press freedom and the protection of constitutional rights.

According to him, the judgment delivered in favour of journalists and protesters marks an important vindication not only for the individuals involved but for all media practitioners in Ghana.

“My clients are happy that their rights have been vindicated. It’s a vindication of rights that all journalists take a benefit from, and they are happy about that,” he said in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Thursday, May 14.

He explained that the ruling reinforces the principle that journalists must be able to carry out their duties without intimidation or unlawful interference, especially during public demonstrations.

The private legal practitioner also noted that the outcome of the case includes a formal apology from the Ghana Police Service, which he described as an important element of accountability.

While welcoming the court’s decision, he acknowledged that his clients had hoped for higher compensation, particularly given the findings of misconduct against police officers during the protest.

His comments follow a High Court judgment that found the Ghana Police Service liable for violating the rights of journalists and demonstrators during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest held in September 2023.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, May 14, the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra entered judgment in favour of journalist Bridget Otoo and two other applicants in the case titled Bridget Otoo & 2 Others v. Inspector General of Police & Attorney-General, presided over by His Lordship Justice Nana Brew.

Read also: #OccupyJulorbiHouse Demo: Bridget Otoo and friends win case against Police brutality

The court held that officers of the Ghana Police Service engaged in unconstitutional conduct during the protest, condemning the manner in which journalists and demonstrators were treated.

The applicants are to receive GH¢100,000 in compensatory damages, GH¢50,000 in general damages, and GH¢30,000 in legal costs.

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