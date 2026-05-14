Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ing. Ken Ashigbey, has pushed back against proposals by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) to nationalise mining assets in Ghana, insisting that the country must rather focus on strengthening regulation, transparency and investor confidence.
Speaking at a media engagement on Thursday, May 14, Ing. Ashigbey said the Chamber is open to engaging the IEA on the matter but stressed that discussions on the future of Ghana’s mining sector must be driven by facts and not emotions.
“We want to engage the IEA. It is good to discuss these issues dispassionately, but let the facts speak for themselves,” he stated.
According to him, Ghana’s mining sector remains a major pillar of the economy and requires policy certainty to attract long-term investments.
He warned that any attempt to nationalise mines without careful consideration could undermine investor confidence and disrupt ongoing mining operations.
“The Constitution gives room for engagement and dialogue. What is important is that we protect the integrity and competitiveness of Ghana’s mining industry,” he added.
The Chamber’s position comes after renewed public debate over whether Ghana should increase state ownership in the extractive sector amid rising gold prices and concerns over revenue mobilisation.
Ing. Ashigbey maintained that the focus should rather be on improving compliance, enforcing regulations and ensuring Ghana derives maximum value from its mineral resources.
Latest Stories
-
African fans face World Cup issues despite visa bond U-turn
9 minutes
-
Chamber of Mines backs responsible mining amid Adamus controversy
11 minutes
-
Communication Minister engages AlphaVecta Technologies on One Vecta AI Summit 2026
15 minutes
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines rejects calls by IEA to nationalise mines
21 minutes
-
Job vacancies with pharmaceutical giant Kinapharma
24 minutes
-
Job vacancy: Kinapharma looking for Production & Packaging Manager
33 minutes
-
Joana Quaye seeks injunction to stop RNAQ from selling company shares, luxury assets
42 minutes
-
‘Iran still waiting on World Cup visas’
47 minutes
-
Honda makes its first annual loss in 70 years
55 minutes
-
‘Change the narrative from tomorrow’ – Health Minister orders immediate reforms at Mother and Child Hospital
59 minutes
-
GH¢7.2m transfer was made into Director of NSB’s account – Prosecution witness insists
1 hour
-
Judge shortage delays justice in Upper West as new court complex nears completion
1 hour
-
Big Tech turns to Sesame Street, Girl Scouts to deflect scrutiny over kids’ screen time
1 hour
-
Asiedu Nketiah urges NDC supporters to rally behind Mahama government
1 hour
-
Amb. Ben Owusu champions tech solutions at UN STI Forum
2 hours