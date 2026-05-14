Ghana Chamber of Mines rejects calls by IEA to nationalise mines

Ing. Dr Kenneth Ashigbey

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ing. Ken Ashigbey, has pushed back against proposals by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) to nationalise mining assets in Ghana, insisting that the country must rather focus on strengthening regulation, transparency and investor confidence.

Speaking at a media engagement on Thursday, May 14, Ing. Ashigbey said the Chamber is open to engaging the IEA on the matter but stressed that discussions on the future of Ghana’s mining sector must be driven by facts and not emotions.

“We want to engage the IEA. It is good to discuss these issues dispassionately, but let the facts speak for themselves,” he stated.

According to him, Ghana’s mining sector remains a major pillar of the economy and requires policy certainty to attract long-term investments.

He warned that any attempt to nationalise mines without careful consideration could undermine investor confidence and disrupt ongoing mining operations.

“The Constitution gives room for engagement and dialogue. What is important is that we protect the integrity and competitiveness of Ghana’s mining industry,” he added.

The Chamber’s position comes after renewed public debate over whether Ghana should increase state ownership in the extractive sector amid rising gold prices and concerns over revenue mobilisation.

Ing. Ashigbey maintained that the focus should rather be on improving compliance, enforcing regulations and ensuring Ghana derives maximum value from its mineral resources.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.