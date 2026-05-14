Joana Quaye seeks injunction to stop RNAQ from selling company shares, luxury assets

Joana Quaye, the former wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), has filed an application at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra seeking to stop him from selling or transferring shares in several companies and high-value properties.

The application also seeks to freeze luxury vehicles and other disputed assets pending the determination of an appeal over their divorce settlement.

The application seeks to temporarily freeze disputed assets and shares allegedly acquired during the marriage to prevent their disposal before the Court of Appeal decides whether she is entitled to a larger share of the wealth.

In an affidavit filed by her lawyers, Dame & Partners, Mrs Quaye traced the relationship back to 2002, when both parties had completed secondary school, before they married in 2010.

She claimed she sacrificed her education, worked multiple jobs, and financially supported Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s studies and early business ambitions, including funding that helped establish Quick Credit Company Limited, now Bills Micro Credit.

According to her, she opened a joint account with RNAQ at SG-SSB Ltd before their marriage, and the couple later invested funds through Data Bank Ltd. She said the investment matured in 2008 and was used to fund his travel to the United Kingdom to pursue studies in Accounting.

Mrs Quaye further alleged that, when he returned to Ghana in 2009, unemployed, they explored ways to start a business together.

She said she closed her personal bank account, withdrew her savings and used the money as seed capital to establish a microfinance business in 2010, the same year they got married.

She stated that in 2011, they jointly established Quick Micro Credit and Investment Limited, later renamed Bills Micro Credit, where they were both shareholders and the only directors.

According to her, Richard Nii Armah Quaye later removed her as a director and shareholder of the company around 2021 without her knowledge or consent.

Mrs Quaye argued that all assets acquired during the marriage constitute marital property and should be distributed equitably.

The application lists disputed assets, including shares in Quick Credit, Quick Angels, Waterfall Engineering, Tigon Entertainment, Ridge Medical Centre and CEQA Foods.

Also listed are properties at Trasacco Estates, East Legon, Dansoman, and Mamprobi, as well as luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Coupe, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Range Rover Vogue, Range Rover Velar, and Lexus 4x4 vehicles.

She contended that Quick Credit and Quick Angels became the foundation of RNAQ’s wealth and were later used to acquire other companies and properties.

Mrs Quaye further argued that there is an urgent need for the court to restrain the businessman from disposing of the assets, claiming he had previously transferred her shares in Quick Credit without her knowledge.

The affidavit also contains allegations that the businessman caused the breakdown of the marriage through “unbridled cheating with many women” and that she suffered physical violence during the marriage.

She additionally claimed that complaints she lodged with the Ghana Police Service did not proceed because of interference by powerful persons allegedly acting on behalf of RNAQ.

Mrs Quaye also raised concerns about the divorce judgment delivered on January 20, 2026, arguing that the full written judgment became available more than three months later, after the constitutional period for appeal had expired.

She claimed there appeared to be two versions of the judgment, one containing the orders and another containing the reasons for the decision.

The former wife is asking the High Court to preserve all contested assets pending appeal, warning that any transfer or disposal could leave her with what she described as an “empty legal shell” even if she eventually succeeds in court.

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