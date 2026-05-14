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Job vacancy: Kinapharma looking for Production & Packaging Manager

  14 May 2026 4:25pm
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Start the New Year with a new job in the Fast-growing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry. Apply for the following roles at a dynamic, reputable Company with strong growth potential.

Do you have the qualifications, experience and competencies for:

➤ The role of a production manager overseeing the production process, ensuring efficiency, and managing resources effectively.

➤ Are you experienced in GMP-compliant production Operations, team leadership, and budget control?

➤ Are you proficient in problem-solving, communication, and technical expertise?

➤ Do you have a record of successful Team management and improvements in production efficiency which can effectively demonstrate your contributions to previous roles?

If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!

QUALIFICATION

Degree in Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Chemistry or equivalent Sciences.

Interested applicants should send their CV’s to careers@kinapharma.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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