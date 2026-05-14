Audio By Carbonatix
Start the New Year with a new job in the Fast-growing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry. Apply for the following roles at a dynamic, reputable Company with strong growth potential.
Do you have the qualifications, experience and competencies for:
➤ The role of a production manager overseeing the production process, ensuring efficiency, and managing resources effectively.
➤ Are you experienced in GMP-compliant production Operations, team leadership, and budget control?
➤ Are you proficient in problem-solving, communication, and technical expertise?
➤ Do you have a record of successful Team management and improvements in production efficiency which can effectively demonstrate your contributions to previous roles?
If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!
QUALIFICATION
Degree in Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Chemistry or equivalent Sciences.
Interested applicants should send their CV’s to careers@kinapharma.com
Latest Stories
-
African fans face World Cup issues despite visa bond U-turn
8 minutes
-
Chamber of Mines backs responsible mining amid Adamus controversy
10 minutes
-
Communication Minister engages AlphaVecta Technologies on One Vecta AI Summit 2026
14 minutes
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines rejects calls by IEA to nationalise mines
20 minutes
-
Job vacancies with pharmaceutical giant Kinapharma
23 minutes
-
Job vacancy: Kinapharma looking for Production & Packaging Manager
32 minutes
-
Joana Quaye seeks injunction to stop RNAQ from selling company shares, luxury assets
40 minutes
-
‘Iran still waiting on World Cup visas’
46 minutes
-
Honda makes its first annual loss in 70 years
54 minutes
-
‘Change the narrative from tomorrow’ – Health Minister orders immediate reforms at Mother and Child Hospital
58 minutes
-
GH¢7.2m transfer was made into Director of NSB’s account – Prosecution witness insists
1 hour
-
Judge shortage delays justice in Upper West as new court complex nears completion
1 hour
-
Big Tech turns to Sesame Street, Girl Scouts to deflect scrutiny over kids’ screen time
1 hour
-
Asiedu Nketiah urges NDC supporters to rally behind Mahama government
1 hour
-
Amb. Ben Owusu champions tech solutions at UN STI Forum
2 hours