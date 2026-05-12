Job vacancy – Warehouse Staff with Kinapharma

We are seeking a well-organised, detail-oriented Warehouse Staff to ensure the seamless management of raw materials and the integrity of our dispensing processes.

The ideal candidates will maintain high standards of inventory accuracy, support production timelines, strictly adhere to pharmaceutical safety and quality protocols, and GMP.

POSITIONS & QUALIFICATIONS

Warehouse Supervisor (Raw Material & Dispensing)

Degree or Diploma in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Pharmacy, or a related field.

in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Pharmacy, or a related field. Minimum 5 years of experience in warehouse management, preferably within the pharmaceutical or food manufacturing industry.

of experience in warehouse management, preferably within the pharmaceutical or food manufacturing industry. Strong expertise in raw material traceability , dispensing protocols, and inventory control systems.

, dispensing protocols, and inventory control systems. Proven leadership skills with the ability to manage a team and coordinate with the production department.

Deep understanding of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and safety regulations.

Warehouse Officer

HND or Degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.

in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field. Proven experience in receiving, documenting, and handling raw materials or finished goods.

Knowledge of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and digital inventory tracking.

and digital inventory tracking. High level of accuracy in record-keeping and physical stock counting.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining strict adherence to quality standards.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.