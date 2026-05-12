Vancancy – Warehouse Manager with Kinapharma

Audio By Carbonatix
We seek a highly organised, results-driven Warehouse Manager to oversee the efficient storage, handling, and distribution of raw materials and packaging materials to various sections.
The ideal candidate will optimise warehouse operations, ensure rigorous inventory accuracy, and lead a team committed to maintaining the highest safety and quality standards in a regulated environment.
- Do you understand current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and possess the ability to coordinate complex logistics efforts between procurement, production, and distribution teams?
- Do you have excellent communication, observational, and analytical skills, along with a strong understanding of supply chain regulatory compliance and warehouse best practices?
- Can you help maintain operational excellence by ensuring our storage facilities, inventory systems, and cold-chain protocols are optimised to support sustainable growth?
If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!
QUALIFICATION
Degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Pharmacy, or a related field. An MSc in Supply Chain Management or an MBA will be an advantage. 7-10 years of experience in warehouse or supply chain management, preferably in the pharmaceutical or FMCG sector, with a proven track record of managing large-scale inventory systems and diverse teams.
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