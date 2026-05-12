GRASAG coalition demands immediate action over delay in bursary payments

The Coalition of Local Executives of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) across various tertiary institutions in Ghana has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the continued delay in the payment of bursaries for graduate students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

In a statement issued by the Coalition on Tuesday, May 11, the group expressed deep frustration over the situation, saying it was concerned, disappointed, and strongly displeased about the continuous delay in the payment of bursaries for graduate students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The coalition explained that graduate students across the country have endured severe financial hardship due to the failure of the relevant authorities to release approved bursary funds.

“For several months, graduate students across the country have endured severe financial hardship due to the failure of the relevant authorities to disburse approved bursary funds,” it noted.

The statement stressed the importance of the bursaries to graduate students nationwide.

“These bursaries are critical support mechanisms that enable graduate students to undertake research work, purchase academic materials, facilitate fieldwork activities, and sustain their educational pursuits,” the Coalition added.

“Over the months, GRASAG institutional leadership and affected students nationwide have exercised patience and restraint while engaging the appropriate authorities through diplomatic channels,” the statement indicated.

It further revealed that concerns from frustrated graduate students had been communicated to the appropriate stakeholders.

“Numerous grievances and concerns from frustrated graduate students have been officially communicated to the GRASAG National Secretariat and relevant stakeholders regarding the persistent delay in payment,” it stated.

The Coalition further disclosed that engagements had taken place between GRASAG National, the Ghana Scholarship Authority, and the designated banking institution responsible for the disbursement of the bursaries.

“Following engagements between GRASAG National, the Ghana Scholarship Authority, and the designated banking institution responsible for the disbursement of bursaries, assurances were given that payments would be effected between 5th May and 8th May 2026,” the statement revealed.

It explained that all required student data had already been submitted several weeks earlier to facilitate payment.

However, the group lamented that beneficiaries across various institutions are yet to receive their bursary payments despite the assurances.

“Regrettably, despite these assurances, beneficiaries across various institutions are yet to receive their bursary payments,” the statement stressed.

According to the Coalition, the delay has created anxiety and uncertainty among graduate students who depend heavily on the funds.

“This delay has created widespread anxiety, frustration, and uncertainty among graduate students who depend heavily on these funds for their academic and research activities,” it said.

The statement also pointed to the impact of the delay on future applicants.

“The situation has also delayed the opening of the bursary application portal for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic years, thereby affecting prospective applicants nationwide,” it added.

The Coalition further expressed disappointment that graduate students continue to face delays in accessing financial support despite their contribution to national development.

“It is unfortunate that while graduate students continue to contribute significantly to national research, innovation, policy development, and academic advancement, they continue to face persistent delays in accessing financial support legitimately due to them,” the statement said.

The group subsequently called on the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Scholarship Authority, and the designated banking institution responsible for the disbursement process to act immediately.

“In light of the foregoing, we respectfully but firmly call on the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Scholarship Authority, and the designated banking institution responsible for the disbursement of the GRASAG bursary to immediately expedite all administrative and financial processes necessary to ensure the prompt payment of all outstanding bursaries to affected graduate students nationwide,” the statement urged.

The Coalition warned that the patience of graduate students across the country is gradually running out after months of waiting and repeated assurances.

The statement further issued an ultimatum to the relevant authorities.

“Therefore, we wish to state that if by the close of day on Friday, May 15, the necessary actions are not taken to ensure payment of the outstanding bursaries, we, the Coalition of Local Executives of GRASAG, will be compelled to take all necessary and legitimate actions required to ensure that the concerns and welfare of graduate students are addressed,” the Coalition warned.

The statement also outlined several actions the Coalition intends to embark upon should the delays persist.

“Accordingly, notice is hereby served that the Coalition of Local Executives of GRASAG and our members across the country shall embark on a number of activities and actions,” it stated.

These actions, according to the Coalition, would include media engagements, demonstrations, and petitions.

“The activities shall include, but not limited to, engaging the media to inform the Ghanaian populace about the neglect of the Asafo-Agyei-led Ghana Scholarship Authority administration to the plight of the graduate students,” the statement noted.

It added that members would also embark on sustained picketing at Jubilee House.

“This shall include picketing of the Jubilee House consistently till the bursaries of graduate students are released,” the Coalition said.

The statement further indicated that petitions would be presented to several key institutions and stakeholders.

“We shall demonstrate and present petitions to the Office of the President, Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Office of the National Chief Imam, Christian Council, Diplomatic Community, and all stakeholders of the Ghanaian community to drum home our concern on the neglect by the Ghana Scholarship Authority and Ministry of Education,” it stressed.

The coalition maintained that the planned actions would continue throughout the year until all outstanding bursaries are paid.

“There will be other series of activities and actions that shall be carried out throughout the year until the bursaries due to graduate students are paid,” the statement said.

It subsequently urged the leadership of the Ghana Scholarship Authority to act swiftly to prevent the planned actions.

"The Leadership of Ghana Scholarship Authority should therefore take note and act swiftly to alleviate the plight of the students in order that these actions are not carried out,” the Coalition cautioned.

The Coalition urged authorities to act swiftly, stating that graduate students deserve immediate action, accountability, and the release of their funds without further delay.

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