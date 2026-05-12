Ghana’s first school gymnastics arena signals a new era in education

Every so often, a school builds something larger than the structure itself.

At first glance, the new gymnastics arena at Healthy Mind International School in East Legon, Accra, may seem like just another school facility: mats, apparatus, balance beams, bars, and open space for movement. But that is only the surface.

The deeper story is what the arena represents.

For what is the first time in Ghana, a school has created a dedicated gymnastics training arena on campus, not as an ornamental addition, but as part of its educational model. In many of the world’s most forward-thinking schools, physical training is no longer treated as separate from intellectual formation. It is understood as part of it.

Parents searching among Ghana’s leading private schools are now asking a more thoughtful question than they did a decade ago. They are not asking only where children will earn strong grades. They are also asking where their children will develop focus, discipline, courage, emotional control, and the capacity to keep going when things become difficult.

Gymnastics is expanding the sporting horizon in a country historically defined by its love for football. It develops a kind of discipline that is visible and impossible to fake. A child either holds balance or does not. A movement is either controlled or it is not. Progress comes through repetition, frustration, correction, and eventual mastery.

When a child learns to steady themselves on a beam, they are not simply learning balance. They are learning how to remain calm and steady. When they fall and get back up, they are not simply repeating a routine. They are building resilience. And when they practice a movement again and again until they get it right, they are learning that excellence is not instant. It is built gradually, through effort, patience, and return.

What the Research Suggests

The connection between movement and learning is increasingly supported by research in child development and neuroscience.

Structured movement training has been linked to stronger executive function: working memory, attention control, cognitive flexibility, and emotional regulation. These are the same capacities that shape classroom performance, decision-making, and confidence under pressure.

Aerobic and structured physical activity is now understood to trigger the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, often described by neuroscientists as “Miracle-Gro for the brain”. It promotes new neural connections and enhances memory encoding.

The body is not a distraction from the mind. In many ways, it is one of the conditions for it.

Shaping the Whole Child

Around the world, leading schools are moving beyond the narrow task of preparing children for examinations alone. They are thinking more seriously about the whole child: the mind that learns, the body that carries the effort, the emotions that manage challenge, and the character that forms slowly through repeated experience.

Healthy Mind International School, an authorised IB World School in East Legon, appears to be placing itself within that broader movement. The addition of a dedicated gymnastics arena gives physical form to a philosophy that many schools speak about, but fewer make visible: that education is not only about what a child knows, but also about what a child becomes capable of attempting, enduring, and overcoming.

The arena sits within a wider sports and activities programme that includes football, swimming, tennis, gymnastics, basketball, chess, music, and dance. Yet the significance is not simply the number of facilities. It is the message behind them: that a child’s growth cannot be reduced to classroom performance alone.

That message was also visible on 9 May 2026, when Healthy Mind International School held its first gymnastics show, a display of team spirit, collaboration, artistic skill, and confidence that left parents and spectators visibly stunned.

Sanamdeep Hari, Director of Healthy Mind International School, said the show was the visible expression of something the school has been building deliberately. “What you saw today is what happens when children are given a real environment and genuine belief in what they are capable of,” he said. “The body and the mind are not separate. Today, our students showed that.”

The school states this belief plainly in its own materials: “To educate the mind without educating the body is to raise only half a person.”

What Sport Teaches That Life Confirms

The school’s sports philosophy identifies five lessons that sport teaches and that life eventually confirms: resilience and the art of beginning again; the way discipline becomes skill; the ability to stay calm under pressure; the value of teamwork; and the confidence that comes not merely from winning, but from effort, courage, and doing things properly.

As the school puts it: “Champions are not born in comfort. They are formed in the discipline of daily practice, and in the wisdom that only defeat can give.”

It is a sentence that could just as easily describe a courtroom, an operating theatre, a boardroom, or any demanding arena of adult life. Which is rather the point.

The Real Story

For some families, the arena shows ambition. For others, it feels modern. But for many, it shows that the school is thinking seriously about the kind of people it is raising.

And that may be the real story here.

A facility can impress. But a philosophy earns trust.

In the years ahead, the most admired schools are unlikely to be defined by buildings, examination statistics, or marketing language alone. They will be defined by the children they consistently shape: children who know how to focus, how to fall, how to recover, and how to keep going.

That future may have announced itself quietly, inside Healthy Mind International School.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.