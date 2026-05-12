Ghana High Commission warns Ghanaians in Durban ahead of anti-immigration protest

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has cautioned Ghanaians living in Durban and surrounding areas to exercise heightened vigilance ahead of a planned anti-immigration demonstration scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

In a statement issued by the Mission, it said information available indicates that an anti-immigration rally will take place in Durban, raising concerns about the safety of foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

The Mission advised members of the Ghanaian community to avoid areas where demonstrations or large gatherings are expected to occur and to refrain from engaging in confrontations, provocations, or counter-demonstrations.

It further urged Ghanaians to carry valid identification and immigration documents at all times and to cooperate with local law enforcement authorities where necessary.

“As a precautionary measure, close shops and businesses,” the statement advised.

The High Commission also encouraged Ghanaians to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding throughout the period of the planned protest.

According to the Mission, it is engaging relevant South African authorities and closely monitoring developments to ensure the safety and welfare of Ghanaian nationals.

“For emergency assistance, members of the Ghanaian community may contact the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria through its official communication channels,” the statement added.

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