United Cadres Front Calls for urgent action over xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa

The United Cadres Front has called on the Government of Ghana and the African Union to take urgent steps to protect Ghanaians and other African foreign nationals facing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a press release dated 10 May and signed by the Chairman of the United Cadres Front, Oliver Agbenyo Ahiafor, and the Secretary, David Posh Aggrey, the Tema-based group condemned what it described as the continued “barbaric mistreatment” of African migrants in parts of South Africa, including violent assaults, looting of shops, forced evictions, and intimidation.

According to the statement, the attacks go beyond ordinary criminal acts and represent deliberate xenophobic violence targeting fellow Africans because of their nationality.

“The United Cadres Front, Tema Sub-Region, condemns in the strongest possible terms the ongoing xenophobic attacks and barbaric mistreatment being meted out to African foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

We are deeply disturbed by credible reports of violent assaults, looting of shops, forced evictions, and intimidation targeting foreigners, including Ghanaians. These acts are not isolated criminality. When mobs single out fellow Africans for violence because of their nationality, it is xenophobia—plain and simple. It betrays the solidarity that liberated the continent from colonialism and apartheid,” portions of the statement noted.

The group stated that the recent evacuation of Ghanaian national Emmanuel Asamoah following a violent confrontation captured in a viral video underscores the dangers faced by Ghanaians currently living in South Africa.

It further noted that Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria had issued a public advisory urging Ghanaian citizens to avoid non-essential movement in the wake of recent xenophobic attacks and anti-immigration protests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The organisation also referenced the historical relationship between Ghana and South Africa, reminding South Africans of the support offered by Kwame Nkrumah and Ghana during the anti-apartheid struggle.

“We remind South Africans and the world of the debt owed to the rest of Africa. During the darkest years of apartheid, Ghana opened its doors, provided diplomatic backing, and mobilised material and moral support for the liberation struggle,” portions of the statement read.

According to the group, attacks against Ghanaians and other African nationals undermine the spirit of African solidarity and unity that contributed to South Africa’s liberation from apartheid rule.

The statement also cited concerns reportedly raised by Nigeria, where the Nigerian Senate condemned the attacks and called for investigations, prosecutions, and stronger protections for African citizens living abroad.

The United Cadres Front urged Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to immediately engage South African authorities to secure safety guarantees, justice for victims, and compensation for affected persons.

It also called on the African Union to deploy a fact-finding mission and pressure South Africa to enforce the rule of law and prevent future attacks.

“African unity is not a slogan for summits. It is a covenant paid for in blood and sacrifice. If we fail to defend African lives in Africa, we betray that covenant.

We stand in solidarity with all African foreign nationals under attack in South Africa. We demand immediate action, swift justice, and a public commitment from the South African authorities to end these inhumane acts.”

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