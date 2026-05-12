Agona West NPP organiser released from BNI custody amid false publication claims

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has released the Agona West organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), David Essendoh, following his arrest over alleged false publication.
Essendoh was arrested after making a social media post claiming that “dumsor”, a term commonly used to describe persistent power outages, had returned.
The post was accompanied by a picture of a billboard bearing the President’s image and the inscription.
Earlier in the day, the NPP leadership raised concerns over what it described as the unlawful nature of the arrest.
Party officials also expressed worry about the whereabouts of the organiser after unsuccessful attempts to locate him through visits to the Police CID headquarters and National Security offices.
A subsequent visit to the BNI offices at Kawkudi later confirmed that Essendoh had been in custody since his arrest.
Efforts were subsequently made to secure his release after meeting bail conditions, pending further investigations
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