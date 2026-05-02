“Energy situation is stable” – John Jinapor assures Ghanaians

Energy Minister, John Jinapor, has assured Ghanaians that the country’s energy supply is currently stable, despite recent concerns over power reliability and infrastructure challenges following the Akosombo dam fire incident.

Speaking on the President’s “Reset Tour” in the Eastern Region, the Energy Minister praised the staff of the Volta River Authority and the Ghana Grid Company Limited for their efforts in maintaining and restoring electricity supply across the country.

“On behalf of the President and people of Ghana, let me say a big thank you to the staff of VRA and GRIDCo for the job you have done. You deserve commendation,” he said.

He noted that government is continuing work to strengthen the power distribution network, including the installation of over 2,500 new transformers nationwide.

“We are installing over 2,500 transformers. These are not inherited transformers. They are new ones procured under the leadership of His Excellency President Mahama and Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to fix the electricity system,” he explained.

The Minister dismissed suggestions that the transformer rollout was part of inherited infrastructure, insisting it forms part of ongoing efforts to improve reliability and reduce outages.

He added that government remains committed to sustaining improvements in the sector while expanding capacity to meet growing demand.

“Let me assure the people of Ghana that your energy situation is stable,” he said, reaffirming government’s confidence in the current trajectory of reforms in the power sector.

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