Jubilee crude delivery to Sentuo Refinery marks major milestone – Energy Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has described the delivery of locally produced Jubilee crude oil to the Sentuo Oil Refinery as a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to maximise value from its petroleum resources.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 9, Dr Jinapor said the development reflects the government's commitment to promoting local refining and ensuring that more benefits from Ghana’s natural resources are retained within the country.
According to him, refining locally produced crude oil within Ghana strengthens energy security, reduces dependence on imported petroleum products, and supports the growth of domestic industries linked to the petroleum value chain.
The Minister noted that the achievement aligns with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to deepen local participation in the petroleum sector and accelerate industrialisation through strategic investments in energy infrastructure.
Dr Jinapor added that the successful delivery demonstrates Ghana’s steady progress towards building an integrated petroleum industry where locally produced crude oil can be processed domestically to create jobs, generate revenue, and drive economic growth.
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