About 300 Ghanaians in South Africa seeking voluntary repatriation – Benjamin Quashie

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana High Commission in South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie says arrangements are underway to safely repatriate nearly 300 Ghanaians who have indicated willingness to return home amid ongoing challenges affecting foreign nationals.
He disclosed that the number of applicants for repatriation has been increasing in recent days.
“So far, we are working with those who want to be repatriated. Approximately, we should be heading towards 300 people,” he said.
Read also: Ibrahim Mahama gifts Xenophobia victim GH¢200,000, pledges to set him up as a distributor in construction supplies
According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in consultation with the government and partners, has directed the High Commission to coordinate the voluntary return of affected citizens who wish to leave.
He explained that the directive has been communicated to the Ghanaian community in South Africa, and registration is ongoing for those seeking assistance to return home safely.
He assured that steps are being taken to ensure the safe and orderly return of all registered individuals, with coordination between diplomatic missions and relevant authorities.
The development comes amid growing concerns over the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, prompting increased diplomatic engagement and support measures for affected Ghanaians.
Read also: Ghana Envoy in South Africa urges struggling citizens to consider voluntary return to Ghana
Mr Quarshie urged Ghanaians living in South Africa who feel unsafe or are facing economic hardship to contact the High Commission for possible repatriation to Ghana.
According to him, the mission is aware of the recurring difficulties and trauma many foreign nationals experience in South Africa, particularly during periods of xenophobic violence targeted at Africans. He said the High Commission remains committed to supporting affected Ghanaians and ensuring their safety and welfare.
He added that repatriated individuals would receive support aimed at helping them reintegrate into the Ghanaian society and rebuild their livelihoods.
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