Ghana Envoy in South Africa urges struggling citizens to consider voluntary return to Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Benjamin Quashie, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, has urged Ghanaians living in the country who feel unsafe or are facing economic hardship to contact the High Commission for possible repatriation to Ghana.
According to him, the mission is aware of the recurring difficulties and trauma many foreign nationals experience in South Africa, particularly during periods of xenophobic violence. He said the High Commission remains committed to supporting affected Ghanaians and ensuring their safety and welfare.
Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, Mr Quashie explained that any Ghanaian who no longer feels secure or whose business activities have become unsustainable can voluntarily return home through a repatriation arrangement facilitated by the mission.
He encouraged affected individuals, as well as those who feel they have not been able to improve their livelihoods since relocating, to come forward and register for support to return home with government assistance.
READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama gifts Xenophobia victim GH¢200,000, pledges to set him up as a distributor in construction supplies
He added that repatriated individuals would receive support aimed at helping them reintegrate into Ghanaian society and rebuild their livelihoods.
His comments follow the recent repatriation of a Ghanaian national who was reportedly attacked during xenophobic disturbances in South Africa.
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