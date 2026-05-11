28 Ghanaian human trafficking victims rescued, repatriated from Côte d’Ivoire

Twenty-eight Ghanaian nationals, mostly young people, who fell victim to a sophisticated human trafficking network in Côte d’Ivoire have been rescued and repatriated to Ghana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The victims arrived safely in the country on May 10 following what the Ministry described as a successful operation involving security operatives and officials from the Ghana Embassy in Abidjan.

In a press release issued in Accra on May 10, the Ministry said the rescued persons were currently assisting with investigations aimed at dismantling the trafficking network and prosecuting those behind the operation.

“The rescued human trafficking victims are safely in Ghana and currently assisting with further investigations,” the statement said.

The Government of Ghana also commended the authorities in Côte d’Ivoire for their cooperation and intelligence sharing during the rescue mission.

“The Government of Ghana conveys commendations to Ivorian authorities for the effective collaboration and shared intelligence,” the Ministry noted, adding that the Mahama Administration was deploying every effort to bring the masterminds of the criminal network to justice.

The Ministry further cautioned Ghanaians to remain vigilant against fraudulent travel and employment schemes, particularly those promoted by unlicensed recruitment agencies.

It urged the public to verify all travel and job offers with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations, and Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad.

“The welfare of all Ghanaians remains our utmost priority,” the statement added.

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