Vicky Bright says Charles Amissah’s case should disturb every Ghanaian

Vicky Bright, an international corporate lawyer and entrepreneur, has said the circumstances surrounding the death of Charles Amissah should concern every Ghanaian, describing the incident as a troubling failure within the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking on the Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, she said the findings of the official investigative report highlighted a situation that could affect anyone in need of emergency medical care.

“As for me, this case should disturb every Ghanaian because no one can know when we will also be needing this help and it won’t. As it has been described as avoidable, which means it wasn’t a natural death and it is a failure that we should all be concerned about,” she stated during the discussion.

Madam Bright stressed that the report pointed to broader systemic shortcomings rather than an isolated incident, warning that the issues raised demanded urgent national attention.

The official investigative report into the death of Amissah found that the 29-year-old engineer did not die from the initial accident trauma, but rather from delayed emergency care and what the committee described as medical neglect.

According to the findings, he remained alive and treatable throughout several referrals between major health facilities before eventually dying without receiving medical intervention.

The report has since reignited debate over Ghana’s long-standing “no-bed syndrome” and renewed scrutiny of emergency healthcare delivery across the country.

It has also triggered wider concerns about emergency preparedness, professional responsibility, and coordination failures within the healthcare system, with many observers calling for immediate reforms to prevent similar tragedies in future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.