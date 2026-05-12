Mahama approves evacuation of 300 Ghanaians from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

The government has approved the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaians living in South Africa following the latest wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 12, stating that President John Mahama had granted presidential approval for the evacuation exercise.

According to the Minister, the affected Ghanaians had earlier complied with an advisory issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and subsequently registered with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria for assistance.

“His Excellency John Mahama has granted presidential approval for the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaians in South Africa,” Mr Ablakwa wrote.

“These distressed Ghanaians had earlier complied with the Foreign Ministry’s advisory and registered with our High Commission in Pretoria to be rescued following the latest wave of xenophobic attacks,” he added.

The Minister assured that the government remains committed to protecting the welfare and safety of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

“The Government of Ghana shall continue to safeguard the welfare of all Ghanaians home and abroad,” he stated.

The latest development comes amid renewed concerns over xenophobic violence in South Africa, which has in the past affected several African nationals, including Ghanaians, forcing some to seek evacuation and emergency support from their home countries.

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