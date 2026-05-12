26 years on, Wa Court Complex remains unfinished as MPs dispute 90% completion claim

Construction of the Wa Court Complex, which started 26 years ago to ease overcrowding in Upper West’s courts, remains incomplete, with litigants still squeezed into cramped courtrooms.

Members of Parliament’s Judiciary Committee, who inspected the site on Monday, said the project did not reflect the contractor’s claim of being 90% complete.

The committee described the state of work as unsatisfactory and said it would summon the contractor, Project Seven Limited, to appear before Parliament when it resumes.

The multimillion-cedi complex is designed to house three high and circuit courtrooms and offices for judicial staff. It was intended to replace inadequate facilities in Wa, where judges, lawyers, and litigants have operated in congested rooms for three decades. Court clerks have at times had to call cases from outside due to limited space.

Work on the project has stalled repeatedly since it began. At one point, then-Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo visited the site, confirmed the structure was sound, and ordered work to resume.

The contractor later abandoned the site, citing unpaid bills. The unfinished building became overgrown with weeds and was reportedly used as a pen for livestock and a hideout for suspected criminals.

Frustrated by the delays, authorities terminated the contract and awarded it to Project Seven Limited.

Work restarted a few years ago with the aim of commissioning the complex during the 2025 Ghana Bar Conference in Wa. That deadline was missed. During last Monday’s inspection, led by consultant Sylvester Dery of North West Consortium Limited, committee members said the level of work on site did not match the contractor’s 90% claim.

The structure, they said, was not disability-friendly. Committee Chairman and MP for Nkawkaw, Joseph Frimpong, expressed frustration over the pace of work.

"I am highly disappointed because what we were told in Accra is not what we are seeing here. We were told the work was done 90 per cent since December last year, and we are in the 5th month, and look at the state of the building," a visibly angered chairman stated.

Ranking member and MP for Lawra, Bede Ziedeng, echoed the concerns.

"The contractor complains of the delay in paying his outstanding certificates, assuring that once they are paid, it will give liquidity to the contractor to enable him to complete the work. After the payment of the outstanding certificates, we expected to come and see the work completed. We were coming to see, in addition to what had been done before. However, he came to complain to us after payment," he indicated.

MP for Zabzugu, Umar Alhassan, expressed frustration over the development.

"The disappointment is that the contractor is not here; he has pocketed his money, but the work remains. We will deal with him when we get to Accra," the Zabzugu MP vowed.

The chairman of the committee, Joseph Frimpong, added, “We will haul the contractor before the committee when Parliament resumes to explain this delay."





DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.