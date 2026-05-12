Regional

Fire destroys portion of 13-bedroom apartment at Wassa Kwabeng

Source: Adomonline  
  12 May 2026 8:31pm
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The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has prevented a major fire outbreak from completely destroying a 13-bedroom apartment at Wassa Kwabeng.

According to the GNFS, the Asankrangwa Fire Station responded to the incident on Friday, May 8, 2026, after receiving a distress call at about 1:16 p.m.

The firefighting team, led by ADOII Sylvester Appiah Kubi, arrived at the scene at 1:35 p.m. and found the apartment engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly deployed tactical cooling methods to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the remaining parts of the building.

The fire was brought under control at 1:48 p.m. and completely extinguished at 2:09 p.m.

The incident destroyed five bedrooms and their contents, while eight other rooms and their belongings were successfully salvaged by the firefighters.

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