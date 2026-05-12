Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has prevented a major fire outbreak from completely destroying a 13-bedroom apartment at Wassa Kwabeng.
According to the GNFS, the Asankrangwa Fire Station responded to the incident on Friday, May 8, 2026, after receiving a distress call at about 1:16 p.m.
The firefighting team, led by ADOII Sylvester Appiah Kubi, arrived at the scene at 1:35 p.m. and found the apartment engulfed in flames.
Firefighters quickly deployed tactical cooling methods to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the remaining parts of the building.
The fire was brought under control at 1:48 p.m. and completely extinguished at 2:09 p.m.
The incident destroyed five bedrooms and their contents, while eight other rooms and their belongings were successfully salvaged by the firefighters.
Latest Stories
-
Some landlords forcing students into prostitution through high rent – Rent Commissioner
9 minutes
-
Landlords who remove tenants’ roofs over rent disputes risk jail – Rent Commissioner
13 minutes
-
Parliament confirms detention of Asante Akyem North MP in the Netherlands
27 minutes
-
Police arrest fetish priest over murder and mutilation of Kasoa trader
29 minutes
-
Gender Minister leads support visit to family of abused child
38 minutes
-
Fire destroys portion of 13-bedroom apartment at Wassa Kwabeng
42 minutes
-
Construction begins on landmark TVET school in Wa West’s eastern corridor
43 minutes
-
Ghanaians do not eat stability, inflation – Nana Akomea challenges gov’t economic gains
1 hour
-
Nana Akomea’s ‘Ghanaians do not eat stability’ comment is mere politics – Kwakye Ofosu
1 hour
-
Ghana High Commission warns Ghanaians in Durban ahead of anti-immigration protest
1 hour
-
NADMO cautions boat operators against overloading passengers
2 hours
-
Access Bank Ghana donates GH¢50,000 to support Ashanti Press Centre project
2 hours
-
26 years on, Wa Court Complex remains unfinished as MPs dispute 90% completion claim
2 hours
-
Agona West NPP organiser released from BNI custody amid false publication claims
3 hours
-
GRASAG coalition demands immediate action over delay in bursary payments
3 hours