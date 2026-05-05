Traders count losses as fire guts shops at Adum

Traders in Kumasi’s Adum business district are counting heavy losses after a fire swept through several shops in the early hours of Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The blaze destroyed a shop and a warehouse stocked with mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic accessories. The cause of the fire is still unknown, as firefighters continue efforts to fully contain the situation.

The Ghana National Fire Service said it received a distress call around 6:00 a.m. and quickly dispatched a fire tender from the Komfo Anokye fire station. The team arrived at the scene at about 7:00 a.m. and began efforts to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters were able to extinguish flames in one of the affected shops, helping to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby businesses. However, the situation became more complicated when thick smoke was detected on the upper floor of the building, which was being used as a warehouse.

Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Peter Tetteh, said accessing the warehouse proved difficult, as his team struggled to locate a ladder to reach the area.

Meanwhile, some traders believe the fire may have been triggered by erratic power supply in the market, although this has not been confirmed.

The Fire Service has since launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

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