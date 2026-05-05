Audio By Carbonatix
Traders in Kumasi’s Adum business district are counting heavy losses after a fire swept through several shops in the early hours of Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
The blaze destroyed a shop and a warehouse stocked with mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic accessories. The cause of the fire is still unknown, as firefighters continue efforts to fully contain the situation.
The Ghana National Fire Service said it received a distress call around 6:00 a.m. and quickly dispatched a fire tender from the Komfo Anokye fire station. The team arrived at the scene at about 7:00 a.m. and began efforts to bring the fire under control.
Firefighters were able to extinguish flames in one of the affected shops, helping to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby businesses. However, the situation became more complicated when thick smoke was detected on the upper floor of the building, which was being used as a warehouse.
Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Peter Tetteh, said accessing the warehouse proved difficult, as his team struggled to locate a ladder to reach the area.
Meanwhile, some traders believe the fire may have been triggered by erratic power supply in the market, although this has not been confirmed.
The Fire Service has since launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the blaze.
Latest Stories
-
Ahafo Regional Minister leads high-stakes crusade against exam malpractice
1 minute
-
I live with one kidney and a metal-supported liver – Survivor of Russia-Ukraine war
3 minutes
-
Illegal structures on Ramsar Site pulled down in demolition exercise at Sakumono
3 minutes
-
Oti Region: 4 houses burnt at Keri amid ongoing Nkwanta South Conflict
7 minutes
-
Chamber of Aquaculture, Virbac train farmers on biosecurity and disease control
9 minutes
-
Traders count losses as fire guts shops at Adum
10 minutes
-
What to expect at Joy FM’s ‘Mummy’s Day Out’ on May 9
21 minutes
-
I returned home injured and empty handed – Ghanaian Russia-Ukraine War recruit
26 minutes
-
Who owns the fuel powering AI?
35 minutes
-
TGMA 2026 heads back to Grand Arena after venue change
1 hour
-
Former NAFCO CEO, wife discharged as state withdraws charges — later re-arrested
1 hour
-
Fire guts Mempeasem shops in Kumasi, destroys over 100 motorcycles
1 hour
-
Ghana climbs in global press freedom rankings, ranks 39th worldwide
2 hours
-
Minister for Fisheries to begin 6-day tour of inland fishing communities
2 hours
-
Nine coal miners die in gas explosion in Colombia
2 hours