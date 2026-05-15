Fire guts Monte Carlo at Tema Community 10

A fire outbreak has destroyed Monte Carlo, a popular food and drinking spot at Tema Community 10, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The fire reportedly started between 6:00 am and 7:00 am, prompting a response from personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and the police.

Firefighters were seen battling the blaze to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

A worker at the facility, identified as Baba Jamal, narrated the incident to the media, saying he was inside the premises when the fire started.

According to him, power had gone off earlier in the morning, around 6:30 and was restored around 7:00 am.

“I usually report to work early, so I was inside when neighbours started shouting my name after spotting smoke coming from the building,” he recounted.

Mr Jamal said he rushed outside and realised the fire had started from the computer room before spreading rapidly through the facility.

“At the time, it was only myself and the security man around, so I quickly informed my boss, who later contacted the Fire Service,” he added.

He claimed initial attempts to reach the Fire Service were unsuccessful, and by the time emergency responders arrived, the flames had already caused extensive damage.

According to him, refrigerators, kitchen equipment and several other items were destroyed in the inferno.

“The whole place has burnt down. Nothing was left,” he lamented.

Mr Jamal suspects a power surge may have triggered the fire.

“When the electricity came back, it came with high power, and I think that caused some cables to melt because the fire started from the computer room,” he explained.

Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ebenezer Yenzu, said the situation has been brought under control.

He added that investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

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