Audio By Carbonatix
A fire outbreak swept through parts of the Nima Market late Monday night, destroying goods and properties belonging to traders.
The fire is reported to have started at about 11.20 p.m., triggering panic among traders and residents in the area as flames spread through sections of the market.
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service responded swiftly to the scene and contained the blaze before it spread to adjoining structures.
Their timely intervention prevented what residents feared could have turned into a major disaster in the busy commercial enclave.
There were no casualties reported.
By Tuesday morning, several affected traders and residents had gathered at the market to salvage items that survived the fire.
Some were seen sorting through debris while others attempted to retrieve partially burnt goods from affected shops and stalls.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
Fire officers are expected to begin investigations after preliminary assessments at the scene.
The latest incident adds to growing concerns over recurring market fires in parts of Accra, many of which have left traders counting huge losses.
Latest Stories
-
Japan backs Moroccan autonomy plan in Western Sahara dispute
39 minutes
-
South African president says he will not step down after impeachment call
49 minutes
-
Prince-Osei Owusu named CF Montréal Player of the Month for April
3 hours
-
Chelsea start contacting prospective head coaches
4 hours
-
Midnight fire sweeps through parts of Nima Market
4 hours
-
Liverpool release images of planned Jota memorial
4 hours
-
Spurs hit self-destruct button again as season agony prolonged
4 hours
-
Resolute Gauff avoids Rome exit – but must improve
4 hours
-
China should stop hoarding food and fertiliser, says former World Bank chief
5 hours
-
Cabinet split as Mahmood calls on Starmer to set out timetable to go
5 hours
-
NDC executives allegedly interfere in arrests, confiscation of excavators after Kobro Forest anti-galamsey raid
5 hours
-
US in closely-guarded talks to open new bases in Greenland
5 hours
-
Supreme Court dismisses Ecobank’s application in long-running Daniel Ofori battle
5 hours
-
Elon Musk and Tim Cook among CEOs expected to accompany Trump on China trip
5 hours
-
Nigerian military denies reports of civilian deaths after airstrikes in Niger state
6 hours