Regional

Midnight fire sweeps through parts of Nima Market

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  12 May 2026 12:10am
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A fire outbreak swept through parts of the Nima Market late Monday night, destroying goods and properties belonging to traders.

The fire is reported to have started at about 11.20 p.m., triggering panic among traders and residents in the area as flames spread through sections of the market.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service responded swiftly to the scene and contained the blaze before it spread to adjoining structures.

Their timely intervention prevented what residents feared could have turned into a major disaster in the busy commercial enclave.

There were no casualties reported.

By Tuesday morning, several affected traders and residents had gathered at the market to salvage items that survived the fire.

Some were seen sorting through debris while others attempted to retrieve partially burnt goods from affected shops and stalls.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Fire officers are expected to begin investigations after preliminary assessments at the scene.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over recurring market fires in parts of Accra, many of which have left traders counting huge losses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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