Job vacancies with pharmaceutical giant Kinapharma

ASSISTANT MAINTENANCE MANAGER

We seek a detail-oriented, experienced Assistant Maintenance Manager to ensure the smooth operation and upkeep of production equipment and facilities. The ideal candidate will support efficient production processes by maintaining machinery in top condition, implementing preventive maintenance plans, and adhering to safety and quality standards.

➤ Do you understand current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and possess the ability to coordinate maintenance efforts between management and operational teams?

➤ Do you have the following: excellent communication, observational, and analytical skills, along with a strong understanding of regulatory compliance and maintenance best practices?

➤ Can you help maintain operational efficiency by ensuring our plant, machinery, and backup systems are optimised to support sustainable growth?

If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!

QUALIFICATION

Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related technical field. An MSc in Engineering Management or a related discipline will be an advantage. 7-10 years of experience in maintenance management or a similar role, with a proven track record of handling complex systems and teams.

Interested applicants should send their CV’s to careers@kinapharma.com

HR MANAGER

We seek an HR Manager in the pharmaceutical industry who typically requires a bachelor’s degree in HR or Business Administration, 5+ years of HR experience (especially in sales-driven or pharma environments), and strong knowledge of regulatory compliance. Key skills include talent acquisition for field staff, performance management, and proficiency in labour law, with CIPM or SHRM certifications often preferred.

CORE QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

➤ Education:

• Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.

• Master’s or postgraduate diploma (MBA/PGD) in HRM is frequently preferred.

➤ Experience:

• A minimum of 5 years of professional HR experience is required. Experience must ideally include working within the pharmaceutical, healthcare, or similar fast-paced sales-driven industries.

➤ Mandatory Skills:

• Proven experience in bulk hiring for field sales positions is frequently required.

Interested applicants should send their CV’s to

If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!

careers@kinapharma.com

MAINTENANCE STAFF

We are seeking skilled, reliable Maintenance Staff to ensure the smooth operation and upkeep of production equipment and facilities. The ideal candidates will support efficient production processes by maintaining machinery in excellent condition, assisting in implementing preventive maintenance plans, and adhering to safety and quality standards.

POSITIONS & QUALIFICATION

Mechanical Supervisor

• Degree or diploma in Mechanical Engineering or related field.

• At least 5 years of experience in mechanical maintenance, with 2+ years in a supervisory role.

AC Supervisor

• Relevant qualifications in HVAC/NDT or related fields.

• Minimum 3 years of experience in AC maintenance, with at least 2 years in a supervisory role.

• Ability to lead and manage an AC maintenance team effectively.

Electrical Technician

• Relevant qualifications in Electrical Engineering or related field.

• Experience in maintaining and troubleshooting electrical systems and equipment.

• Strong knowledge of electrical safety standards and procedures.

Mechanical Technician

• Relevant technical qualifications in Mechanical Engineering or related field.

• Proven experience in maintaining and repairing mechanical systems and equipment.

• Ability to troubleshoot and perform repairs on mechanical machinery.

AC Technician

• Qualifications in HND/NVTI or related field.

• Hands-on experience in servicing and maintaining AC systems.

• Knowledge of electrical and mechanical components related to AC systems.

Boiler/Utility Operator/AC Compressor(s)

• Relevant technical qualifications in Mechanical, Electrical, or related field.

• Experience in operating and maintaining boilers, utility systems, and compressors.

• Understanding of safety and operational standards for utility systems and equipment.

If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!

Interested applicants should send their CV’s to careers@kinapharma.com

REGULATORY AFFAIRS OFFICER

We are seeking dedicated and experienced professionals to fill various managerial, officer, and factory operation roles within our pharmaceutical company. Join our mission with competitive remuneration and excellent prospects for career growth by emailing copies of your resume and administrative follow-up.

• Do you understand current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and possess the ability to navigate and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in the industry?

• Do you have the following excellent communication, observational, and analytical skills, along with in-depth knowledge of regulatory frameworks and documentation processes?

• Can you help maintain our reputation by ensuring that our services and products meet all applicable regulatory standards and support sustainable growth?

QUALIFICATION

Degree in Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Chemistry or equivalent Sciences. An MSc in any of the above will be an advantage. 5 years of experience is the minimum requirement.

PRODUCTION STAFF

Production/Packaging Supervisor

• Qualification: 3 years of experience in a relevant field.

• Experience: 3 years of supervisory experience in current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

• Responsibility: Oversee production/packaging processes, ensure quality standards, and manage team performance.

Production/Packaging Officers

• Qualification: HND or equivalent in a relevant field.

• Experience: 2-3 years of experience in product or packaging operations.

• Responsibilities: Assist in managing production/packaging processes, ensure efficiency, and maintain quality and safety protocols.

Machine/Equipment Operators (Compression/Creams/Liquid/Blister Machine Operator)

• Qualification: NVTI or equivalent technical certification.

• Experience: Minimum experience operating and maintaining manufacturing machinery.

• Responsibilities: Operate and maintain machinery, ensure smooth production functionality, and adhere to safety and operational guidelines.

MAINTENANCE STAFF

Mechanical Supervisor

• Relevant qualification in Mechanical Engineering with 3 years of experience in a supervisory role.

• Ability to lead and manage maintenance teams effectively.

AC Supervisor

• Relevant qualification in HND/NVTI or related fields.

• Minimum 3 years of experience in AC maintenance, with at least 2 years in a supervisory role.

• Ability to lead and manage an AC maintenance team effectively.

Boiler/Utility Operator

• Relevant technical qualifications in Mechanical, Electrical, or related field.

• Experience operating and maintaining boilers, utility systems, and compressors.

• Understanding of safety and operational standards for utility systems and equipment.

Electrical Technician

• Relevant qualifications in Electrical Engineering or related field.

• Experience in maintaining and troubleshooting electrical systems and equipment.

• Strong knowledge of electrical safety standards and procedures.

AC Technician

• Qualifications in HND/NVTI or related field.

• Hands-on experience in servicing and maintaining AC systems.

• Knowledge of electrical and mechanical components related to AC systems.

Mechanical Technician

• Relevant technical qualifications in Mechanical Engineering or related field.

• Proven experience in maintaining and repairing mechanical systems and equipment.

• Ability to troubleshoot and perform repairs on mechanical machinery.

If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!

Interested applicants should send their CV’s to careers@kinapharma.com

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ASSISTANT MAINTENANCE MANAGER

We seek a detail-oriented, experienced Assistant Maintenance Manager to ensure the smooth operation and upkeep of production equipment and facilities. The ideal candidate will support efficient production processes by maintaining machinery in top condition, implementing preventive maintenance plans, and adhering to safety and quality standards.

Do you understand current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and possess the ability to coordinate maintenance efforts between management and operational teams?

Do you have the following: excellent communication, observational, and analytical skills, along with a strong understanding of regulatory compliance and maintenance best practices?

Can you help maintain operational efficiency by ensuring our plant, machinery, and backup systems are optimised to support sustainable growth?

If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!

QUALIFICATION

Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related technical field.

An MSc in Engineering Management or a related discipline will be an advantage.

7-10 years of experience in maintenance management or a similar role, with a proven track record of handling complex systems and teams.

Interested applicants should send their CV’s to: careers@kinapharma.com

QA/QC & PRODUCTION OFFICERS

We seek detail-oriented, experienced QA/QC & Production Officers to ensure that production lines run smoothly and consistently deliver top-notch products that meet current Good Manufacturing Practice standards with efficiency and quality.

Do you have the qualifications, experience and competencies

to deliver the optimal quality of a company’s products?

to maintain consistent quality, and help to ensure compliance with laws, regulations, and environmental standards, recommending improvements where necessary.

Do you have the following competencies, skills and experience

Strong research and analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent communications skills

In-depth knowledge of national or international pharma industry regulations

Understanding of current good manufacturing practices and management principles

1-2 years’ experience in a similar role is the minimum requirement

If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!

QUALIFICATION Bachelor’s degree in pharmacy, chemistry, biochemistry, production management, or a relevant field.

Interested applicants should send their CV’s to: careers@kinapharma.com

ASSISTANT QUALITY ASSURANCE MANAGERS

We seek a detail-oriented, experienced Quality Assurance Manager to ensure that production lines run smoothly and consistently deliver top-notch products that meet current Good Manufacturing Practice standards.

Do you have the qualifications, experience and competencies

to deliver the optimal quality of a company’s products?

to maintain consistent quality, and help to ensure compliance with laws, regulations, and environmental standards, recommending improvements where necessary.

Do you have the following competencies, skills and experience

Strong research and analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent communications skills

In-depth knowledge of national or international pharma industry regulations

Understanding of current good manufacturing practices and management principles

5 years’ experience in a similar role is the minimum requirement

If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!

QUALIFICATION Bachelor’s degree in pharmacy, chemistry, biochemistry, production management, or a relevant field.

Interested applicants should send their CV’s to: careers@kinapharma.com

QUALITY CONTROL MANAGER

We seek a detail-oriented, experienced Quality Control Manager to ensure the smooth production lines generate a consistently top-notch output of products that meet current Good Manufacturing Practice with efficiency and quality standards.

Do you understand the current Good Laboratory Practice requirements, and can you coordinate employee efforts among management and production teams?

Do you have the following? Excellent communication, observational and analytical skills and a knowledge of regulatory compliance?

Can you help maintain our reputation by confirming that our services and products can drive sustainable growth?

If you meet the above criteria, seize this opportunity to build a rewarding career with Kinapharma, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company. Enjoy competitive remuneration, a collaborative work environment, and excellent prospects for professional growth. Apply today!

QUALIFICATION

Degree in Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Chemistry or equivalent Sciences,

An MSc in any of the above will be an advantage.

7-10 years’ experience is the minimum requirement

Interested applicants should send their CV’s to: careers@kinapharma.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.