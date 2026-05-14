Judge shortage delays justice in Upper West as new court complex nears completion

The new Upper West Regional Court Complex is nearing completion, but concerns over inadequate staffing and logistical challenges continue to threaten access to justice in the region.

Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing says the facility could be commissioned before the next legal year begins in October.

According to him, construction works on the complex are almost complete, with only finishing to be done.

“All things remaining constant, it will just be left with the finishing. You can see it physically when you visit, and with your blessings, we might be able to commission it before the next legal year that starts in October,” he said.

However, Mr. Puozuing stressed that the bigger challenge facing the judiciary in the region is the shortage of judges and court staff.

He revealed that the Tumu District Court currently has no judge, resulting in delays in handling cases from the Sissala area.

According to him, suspects arrested in the area often cannot be tried within the legally required period unless they are transported to Wa.

Although a judge from Wa occasionally travels to Tumu to hear cases, poor road networks and the lack of official vehicles for lower court judges continue to create difficulties.

“Jirapa also has a difficulty currently. Nadowli has a judge and is very active. Lawra has a district judge but no circuit judge,” Mr. Puozuing stated.

The new court complex is expected to accommodate three circuit courts and two high courts, increasing the demand for more judicial officers in the region.

The minister said the region would require at least two additional circuit court judges and one more high court judge to operate effectively.

At present, only one high court judge serves the entire region from Wa.

Mr. Puozuing proposed that Lawra retain its current circuit judge while new judges are assigned to Jirapa and Tumu to improve justice delivery.

He also raised concerns about staffing shortages across the judiciary, noting that recent recruitment exercises had not brought additional personnel to the Upper West Region.

The proposal to establish a district court in Wa West, he added, is still under consideration.

The Minister further called for greater digitalisation within the judicial system to reduce delays, minimise human interference and curb corruption.

“We should digitalise things to ensure that human roles are less in the judicial process, with the hope that it will reduce interference and corruption,” he said.

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Judiciary Committee, Bede A. Ziedeng, acknowledged the concerns raised and said Parliament would address the issues.

“We are speaking to the right people because it is Parliament that places oversight over the executive and holds the purse,” Mr. Ziedeng said.

He added that the committee would consider the concerns during discussions on this year’s budget.

Deputy Ranking Member of the committee, Umar Alhassan, also questioned delays in completing furnishing and final works on the project, despite funds reportedly having been released since December.

“After meeting with the judiciary, we were told the complex was about 90 per cent complete, except for additional work on the water and public washrooms. But from your briefing, we have released the money since December. What about the furniture? The furniture should have been finished by now,” he said.

Mr. Alhassan noted that the contractor had previously demobilised from the site due to unpaid arrears, but work resumed after Parliament and the judiciary intervened to secure funding.

“If he used his money and we paid him, I don’t see the reason why the place is still not finished. We want you to appeal to him that we wanted the place yesterday and not today,” he added.

Mr. Ziedeng further assured that the committee would engage the Chief Justice on the need to deploy more judges and magistrates to regions outside Accra.

“If justice is brought to their doorstep, it helps everybody,” he said.

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