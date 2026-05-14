Asiedu Nketiah urges NDC supporters to rally behind Mahama government

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has appealed to party supporters to remain united behind the administration of President John Dramani Mahama to help ensure the success of the government.

He said the progress and reputation of the Mahama administration are closely linked to the image of the NDC, stressing that the responsibility for the government’s performance rests on the entire party and not the President alone.

Addressing party faithful during his “Thank You Tour” in the East Gonja Constituency on Thursday, May 14, Mr Asiedu Nketiah urged members to stay committed to the ideals of the party and actively support the government’s development agenda over the remaining years of its mandate.

He cautioned against actions that could undermine the administration, emphasising the need for discipline, unity and cooperation among party members.

“We need to support the government to succeed,” he stated, adding that failure by the Mahama administration would reflect on the entire party.

“If Mahama fails, the embarrassment will be on all of us; Mahama will not only take the fall, but all of us,” he said.

He therefore encouraged party supporters to continue motivating one another and work collectively towards fulfilling the expectations of Ghanaians.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.