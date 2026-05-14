ECG announces Friday power cuts across Ashanti, Western regions as cable fault hits Weija Junction

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across the Ashanti and Western Regions for Friday, May 15, 2026, as engineers continue to battle multiple technical challenges and a punctured underground cable that plunged several Accra West communities into darkness on Thursday.
According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the outages will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.
In the Ashanti Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, affecting a sweeping list of communities including Edwenase, Kwadaso, Nwamase, Apire, Ampatia, Bebu, Dako, Adumasa, Ampabame No.1 and 2, Mpatasie, Trede, Sabin Akrofrom, Takyiman, Denkyembouso, Ohuwmasi, Hill Top, parts of Asouyeboa, parts of Tanoso, Yabi, Merewadwa, Kokode, Aburaso, Kromoase, Akyeremade, Chichibon, Gyekye, Dida, Odeneho Kwadaso, OWASS, parts of Kwadaso, Agric Amanfrom, Santasi, Fankyenebra, Apemanim, Boko, Twedie, Foase, Manso Nkwanta, Antoakrom, Nweneso, Manso Adubia, and surrounding areas.
In the Western Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting Fiji Articulator Park and surrounding areas. Additionally, an emergency maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting Aboso township, Damang, Fante Mines, Bogoso Junction, New Site, Budo City, and surrounding areas.
Technical faults hit Accra West
These scheduled interventions come as the ECG continues to manage the aftermath of multiple technical faults in the Accra West Region on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
A technical challenge at Pentecost Junction disrupted power to Borkorborkor, Numbotse, Afuaman, Manhean, Mallam Issah, and surrounding areas. Engineers were deployed to rectify the fault and restore the supply.
Separately, a punctured underground cable at Mango Lane caused outages affecting Weija Junction, Menskrom, Jayee University, Regent University, Mango Lane, and surrounding areas. Both institutions of higher learning experienced disruption as a result.
In its public notices, the ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by both the scheduled maintenance and the unplanned technical faults.
The company reassured the public that engineers are working diligently to resolve all network issues while emphasising that the planned exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network across the regions.
Latest Stories
-
Damages in #OccupyJulorbiHouse ruling not punitive enough – Samson Anyenini
3 minutes
-
Africa must intensify human rights education to curb violations — Dr Kingsley Agyemang
4 minutes
-
Honda makes its first annual loss in 70 years
29 minutes
-
‘Floating armoury’ ship reportedly seized by Iran
29 minutes
-
ECG announces Friday power cuts across Ashanti, Western regions as cable fault hits Weija Junction
48 minutes
-
GES urges public to report exam malpractice on hotlines
55 minutes
-
Ghana’s turnaround: how a GH¢15bn Central Bank intervention succeeded where GH¢60bn losses failed to spark growth
1 hour
-
MoFFA condemns transportation of corpse on motorcycle in viral video
1 hour
-
ASAC 2026: Day 2 in pictures as Ghana fail to make podium finish
1 hour
-
UGCFL26 Week 10: Four wins, one draw on Group A’s final night
2 hours
-
Gender Minister urges media to drive Affirmative Action Act ahead of 30% target
2 hours
-
Nigerian correctional officers visit Ankaful Prison Complex for study tour
2 hours
-
Mahama acted right by recusing himself from Damang Mine Cabinet discussions – Senanu
2 hours
-
National concern grows over accountability and conflict of interest among public officials — report
2 hours
-
All set for Ketasco ’96 Homecoming
2 hours