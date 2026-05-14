ECG announces Friday power cuts across Ashanti, Western regions as cable fault hits Weija Junction

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across the Ashanti and Western Regions for Friday, May 15, 2026, as engineers continue to battle multiple technical challenges and a punctured underground cable that plunged several Accra West communities into darkness on Thursday.

According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the outages will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

In the Ashanti Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, affecting a sweeping list of communities including Edwenase, Kwadaso, Nwamase, Apire, Ampatia, Bebu, Dako, Adumasa, Ampabame No.1 and 2, Mpatasie, Trede, Sabin Akrofrom, Takyiman, Denkyembouso, Ohuwmasi, Hill Top, parts of Asouyeboa, parts of Tanoso, Yabi, Merewadwa, Kokode, Aburaso, Kromoase, Akyeremade, Chichibon, Gyekye, Dida, Odeneho Kwadaso, OWASS, parts of Kwadaso, Agric Amanfrom, Santasi, Fankyenebra, Apemanim, Boko, Twedie, Foase, Manso Nkwanta, Antoakrom, Nweneso, Manso Adubia, and surrounding areas.

In the Western Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting Fiji Articulator Park and surrounding areas. Additionally, an emergency maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting Aboso township, Damang, Fante Mines, Bogoso Junction, New Site, Budo City, and surrounding areas.

Technical faults hit Accra West

These scheduled interventions come as the ECG continues to manage the aftermath of multiple technical faults in the Accra West Region on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

A technical challenge at Pentecost Junction disrupted power to Borkorborkor, Numbotse, Afuaman, Manhean, Mallam Issah, and surrounding areas. Engineers were deployed to rectify the fault and restore the supply.

Separately, a punctured underground cable at Mango Lane caused outages affecting Weija Junction, Menskrom, Jayee University, Regent University, Mango Lane, and surrounding areas. Both institutions of higher learning experienced disruption as a result.

In its public notices, the ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by both the scheduled maintenance and the unplanned technical faults.

The company reassured the public that engineers are working diligently to resolve all network issues while emphasising that the planned exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network across the regions.

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