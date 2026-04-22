ECG explains ongoing power cuts, cites infrastructure upgrades

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has acknowledged that some communities continue to experience intermittent power outages and low voltage, even as overall electricity supply across the country remains relatively stable.
The General Manager for External Communications at ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, said the power distributor is aware of the disruptions affecting households and insists that the concerns are being taken seriously.
Speaking on JoyNews AM Show on April 22, Dr Ayiku noted that although supply has remained largely steady nationwide, certain areas continue to face difficulties.
“While power supply across most parts of the country has remained relatively stable, we are fully aware that some communities… continue to experience intermittent outages and low voltage. We do recognise the inconvenience and disruption,” he stated.
His comments come amid growing public concern over persistent outages in parts of Accra and the Ashanti Region, where residents have reported frequent power interruptions in recent weeks.
Dr Ayiku attributed the situation to ongoing system upgrades and longstanding structural challenges within ECG’s operations. He explained that the company is currently undertaking a phased infrastructure overhaul aimed at improving reliability.
According to him, recent approvals by the Ministry of Energy have enabled ECG to begin replacing ageing equipment, including transformers and substations that have struggled to meet rising electricity demand.
He disclosed that upgrade works at the Maijaw and Lashibi power stations have already been completed ahead of schedule, with the next phase set to begin in the Teshie-Nungua area on April 28.
“These are some of the measures being implemented to address these challenges,” he explained, adding that ECG plans to replace more than 2,500 transformers across its operational areas.
The ECG official further identified overloaded distribution infrastructure—such as transformers, cables and substations—as a major cause of the outages and low voltage experienced by customers.
He noted that the ongoing challenges are driven by a combination of structural, operational and financial pressures facing the power distributor.
The current wave of interruptions has also been linked to a broader effort by ECG and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to modernise the national grid. Authorities say the installation of new equipment often requires planned shutdowns in affected areas to ensure safety.
In addition, technical setbacks such as damaged underground cables and periodic gas supply constraints from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant have contributed to supply inconsistencies.
Although officials have maintained that the situation does not amount to a return of the country’s past power crisis, commonly referred to as “dumsor”, the frequency of outages has continued to raise concerns among consumers and businesses.
ECG says the ongoing upgrades are expected to improve stability in the long term, even as short-term disruptions persist in some communities.
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