Ghana’s power sector remains resilient despite recent disruptions – Energy Minister

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has assured the public that Ghana’s energy sector remains resilient despite ongoing intermittent power supply challenges across the country.

Addressing concerns during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, the Minister acknowledged the disruptions but stressed the government’s commitment to strengthening the sector and ensuring long-term stability.

He disclosed that the power sector has recently experienced two major setbacks affecting electricity supply, but insisted that measures are being taken urgently to address them.

"We have recently experienced two setbacks that have impacted the power supply. While these incidents are unfortunate, they are being addressed with urgency and coordination. Our technical teams are actively working to resolve them, and we will maintain full transparency on their causes, implications, and the measures being taken to restore normalcy," he said.

Mr Jinapor maintained that despite the challenges, the overall direction of the sector remains positive.

"Notwithstanding these challenges, the overall trajectory of the power sector remains one of progress, reform, and resilience," he noted.

He attributed the current difficulties partly to years of underinvestment in the power infrastructure, which he said has created capacity and reliability gaps within the system.

The Minister, however, expressed confidence that the situation will improve under the current administration as the government intensifies efforts to reform and modernise the energy sector.

He added that strategic interventions are already underway to address existing challenges and reposition the sector towards greater efficiency and reliability.

Mr Jinapor assured Ghanaians that sustained progress is expected, with ongoing efforts aimed at stabilising electricity supply and ensuring long-term energy security for the country.

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