All set for Ketasco ’96 Homecoming

All is set for the biggest homecoming celebration, marking 30 years since the completion of studies at Keta Senior High School(Ketasco), by the 1996 year group, Dzolali 96.

Scheduled for July 3–5 at the KETASCO campus in Keta in the volta region, the event is expected to celebrate life’s journey, togetherness, and unity after three decades of leaving high school.

From classroom dreams to life’s grand stage, the reunion would provide an opportunity for old students to reconnect, relive cherished memories, rejoice, and rekindle long-standing friendships.

The event will be held under the theme: “30 Years of Impact; Honouring Our Legacy, Shaping the Future Through Innovation.”

Activities lined up for the celebration include a convoy departure from Accra to Keta on Friday, July 3, followed by a welcome cocktail reception upon arrival in Keta.

This would be followed by interactions with students and a night of music at the school premises.

Saturday would feature the highlight of the celebration, the commissioning, and handing over of a newly built 12-seater ultra-modern washroom facility for the girls’ dormitory and an Anniversary Durbar.

The day would also feature lunch with invited guests, a dance dinner and several other exciting activities.

The three-day celebration will climax on Sunday with a Thanksgiving Service ahead of departure, in appreciation of God’s protection and guidance throughout the event.

The Organisers are calling on all old mates, both home and abroad, to return and celebrate memories, laughter, growth and shared successes while contributing towards improving standards of learning and general living in the school.

According to organisers, the reunion promises moments of joy, reflection, and celebration as members of Dzolali ’96 commemorate three decades of impact and success.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.