UGCFL26 Week 10: Four wins, one draw on Group A’s final night

Audio By Carbonatix
Match week 10 brought the curtains down on the Group Stages of the University of Ghana Corporate Football League Season 2, and it did so with a night that reminds you why football is worth watching.
Five matches, four dominant wins, one dramatic draw, and by the final whistle, the two (2) group A semi-finalists had been decided.
The action took place last Friday, 8th May, at the UG Main Stadium, where Group A teams played their final fixtures to determine who would advance. The top two from Group A would join the top two from Group B in the Semis.
Group A opened with the fixture between University of Ghana (UG) and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
UG came into the game with a point to prove, and they proved it. Abel Manomeg, wearing the number 9 jersey, opened the scoring, and Ransford Otoo added the second. A clean 2-0 win and a statement made.
After UG set the tone, GOIL PLC turned up the volume. They dismantled Stanbic Bank 4-0 in a performance full of intent from the first whistle. Norbert Divine wasted no time, scoring the opener just 8 minutes in before adding a second 20 minutes later.
Kwabena Dankwa and Samuel Asare got in on the act to complete the rout. Stanbic never got a look in.
The group leaders were next, and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) made sure their top-of-the-table status meant something. GCAA put four (4) past Bui Power Authority without reply, a performance befitting a side that had dominated Group A all season.
Samuel Aferi got the ball rolling, Arthur Caleb Jojo Bossman added a goal, and Prince Aboagye closed it out with two (2) goals, sending Bui Power home without a goal to show for the night.
Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club (GAFOSC) was not about to be the team that breaks the winning streak of the evening. They came out sharp against Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), scoring inside six minutes through LAC Eric Oduro.
L/CPL Gabriel Teye added a second, and CPL Ebenezer Abor completed the 3-0 win in the 29th minute. Controlled, clinical, and exactly what you'd expect from a side with their eyes firmly on the semi-finals.
Then came the match that had everyone on edge. Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Lancaster Accra were both in a position where only a win would do, a draw served neither of them, and both knew it.
What followed was a tightly contested battle that refused to yield a winner. Joseph Tetteh Zutah put GFA ahead, but Michael Essuman scored an equalizer for Lancaster, and that was how it ended, 1-1.
Two (2) teams that needed three points walked away with one each, pushing GAFOSC to the second-place position on the table.
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