Ing. Justice Ohene-Akoto appointed to World Energy Council Standing Committee

The Executive Director of the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC), Justice Ohene-Akoto, has been appointed as a Member of the Standing Committee of the World Energy Council, in what has been described as a major milestone for Ghana and Africa’s growing influence in global energy leadership.

The appointment recognises Ing. Ohene-Akoto’s contribution to sustainable energy development, innovation, and policy advocacy across the African continent.

A multiple award-winning inventor, engineer, and sustainability advocate, he has over the years championed initiatives focused on expanding energy access, promoting industrial growth, and driving climate-resilient development in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

Under his leadership, the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre has emerged as one of the continent’s leading platforms for energy policy dialogue, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and development partners to discuss practical solutions to Africa’s energy challenges.

The Centre was named Energy Think Tank of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Energy Awards.

Ing. Ohene-Akoto has also consistently advocated increased investment in Africa’s energy sector, stressing the need for financing, innovation, and strategic partnerships to support sustainable development and energy transition efforts.

He has frequently highlighted the impact of unreliable power supply on economic growth in countries such as Ghana while promoting solutions that align with global climate goals and Africa’s development priorities.

His appointment to the Standing Committee of the World Energy Council is expected to place Ghana and Africa in a stronger position within global energy decision-making processes.

In his new role, he is expected to contribute to discussions and policy directions on key global energy issues, including sustainability, energy security, and equitable access to power.

Stakeholders in Ghana’s engineering and energy sectors have described the appointment as a significant achievement for the country and a reflection of Africa’s increasing contribution to global energy governance.

Colleagues and industry players have also praised Ing. Ohene-Akoto’s leadership style, technical expertise, and commitment to mentoring young professionals within the energy sector.

Responding to the appointment, he expressed appreciation for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to representing Ghana and Africa on the global stage.

He stressed the importance of collaboration, innovation, and context-driven solutions in achieving a just and inclusive global energy transition.

The appointment is widely seen as another indication of the growing recognition of African expertise and leadership in shaping the future of global energy policy.

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