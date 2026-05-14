Gender Minister urges media to drive Affirmative Action Act ahead of 30% target

Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has rallied the media to move beyond reportage and play an active role in promoting gender equity as Ghana begins implementation of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act.

‎The landmark legislation, passed in 2024, mandates a minimum 30% representation of women across political, economic, and social institutions, with a long-term target of achieving gender parity by 2034.

Speaking at a media engagement on Thursday, May 14, Mrs Lartey stressed the need for strong collaboration between the ministry and journalists to ensure effective implementation of the law.

She described the media as indispensable to the success of the Act, emphasising its role in shaping public understanding and driving accountability within institutions.

According to her, the media is not merely a conduit for information but a key pillar of democratic governance that shapes public opinion and promotes accountability.

Madam Lartey further described media practitioners as a vital link between policy and the public, underscoring their influence in translating legislation into public understanding and action.

She noted that consistent and accurate reporting on gender equality issues has far-reaching effects beyond information sharing.

“When you report accurately and consistently on gender equality issues, you do more than inform. You build consensus, challenge discrimination, and help create the cultural conditions necessary for lasting change,” she said.

The minister explained that the engagement formed part of efforts to deepen collaboration between the ministry and the media, aimed at improving public understanding of the Act and ensuring accurate reporting on gender-related issues.

“This engagement today is to strengthen collaboration with the media to improve understanding of the Act among the public and enhance accurate reporting on gender issues,” she noted.

Madam Lartey also urged journalists to leverage their platforms to expand public education on the law, particularly in underserved communities, adding that sustained media involvement would be critical to the success of the policy.

She said the ministry would rely on the media to ensure continuous coverage of the Act, noting that “through this initiative, we aim to equip you with the understanding and knowledge needed to aid in the implementation of the Act.”

She further emphasised the importance of sustained media engagement in tracking progress and promoting accountability, indicating that the government would depend on journalists to keep the national conversation on gender equity active throughout the year.





















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