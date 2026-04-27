Gender Ministry engages Queen Mothers on community development drive

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has deepened collaboration with traditional leadership after holding high-level talks with the Queen Mothers Association, made up of representatives from all sixteen regions of Ghana.
The meeting focused on advancing gender equality and strengthening community-led development efforts.
The delegation, led by its President, Nana Otubea II, outlined the Association’s mandate, noting that it unites gazetted queen mothers nationwide to promote inclusivity, grassroots development and greater participation in national decision-making.
The group also reaffirmed its readiness to partner with the government in delivering impactful initiatives across their respective traditional areas.
The Association highlighted its advocacy role in supporting the passage of the Affirmative Action Act and commended the Minister for her leadership.
Members further called for deeper engagement and stronger representation in governance structures to enhance their contributions to national development.
In response, Dr Lartey expressed appreciation for the visit and reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.
She stressed that sustainable development depends on the active involvement of key stakeholders, particularly traditional leaders, and noted that the Ministry is implementing targeted interventions such as LEAP and the Ghana School Feeding Programme.
She also urged queen mothers to champion women’s participation in the upcoming District Assembly elections, describing their role as critical to achieving gender parity at the local level.
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