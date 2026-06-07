Deputy MD of GSE retires

Frank Berle

The Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Frank Yoofi Mensa Berle, has retires, effective June 3, 2026.

Mr. Berle joined the Exchange as Manager, Finance and Operations, in January 2004 and rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Managing Director.

Over his distinguished 22-year career at the Exchange, he played a pivotal role in the growth, development and modernisation of the GSE and Ghana’s capital market.

During his tenure as a member of the management team, the Exchange achieved significant milestones, including strengthening its internal control systems and financial reporting mechanisms; enhancing surveillance and compliance activities; automating the trading and settlement system.

The Exchange also established the Clearing and Settlement Department; facilitating the establishment of the GSE Securities Depository and its subsequent merger with Central Securities Depository (GH) Limited; and supporting the introduction of the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM), the Commercial Paper Market, and the Over-the-Counter Market.

In addition, Mr. Berle served in diverse roles across key functional areas, including Finance, Operations, Human Resource and Administration, Surveillance, and Clearing and Settlement. His extensive experience, dedication and institutional knowledge contributed immensely to the strengthening of the Exchange and the broader capital market.

Throughout his years of service, Mr. Berle demonstrated exceptional professionalism, commitment and leadership, earning the respect of colleagues, market participants and stakeholders.

The GSE Council, Management and Staff extended their sincere appreciation for his distinguished service and wished him every success in his future endeavours.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.