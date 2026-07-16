Stocks

15 stocks recorded gains on GSE in June 2026

Source: Joy Business  
  16 July 2026 12:39pm
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Fifteen stocks recorded gains on the Ghana Stock Exchange in June 2026, reflecting the sustained positive run.

The top price gainers for the month were Intravenous Infusions PLC (125.00%), Ecobank Transnational INC. (63.31%), Kasapreko PLC (56.67%), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (44.61%) SIC Insurance Company PLC (20.20%) TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (20.00%) Access Bank Ghana PLC (15.58%) GCB Bank PLC (13.48%) and Meridian Marshals Holding Company (10.00%). The rest were Cocoa Processing Co. PLC (8.33%) CalBank PLC (6.85%) First Atlantic Bank PLC (5.40%) Societe Generale Ghana PLC (4.61%) Atlantic Lithium Limited (3.17%) and Fan Milk PLC (0.15%).

However, there were nine price losers.

They were Standard Chartered Bank Gh. PLC (-0.53%), Scancom PLC (-1.38%), Zen Petroleum Holdings PLC (-4.18%), Ghana Oil Company PLC (-5.42%), Benso Palm Plantation PLC (-6.44%), New Gold (-7.95%), Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (-15.58%), Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (-18.71%) and Ecobank Ghana PLC (-29.85%)

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index and the Financial Stock Index posted returns of 67.89% and 77.94%, respectively.

The market activity maintained its momentum, with 161,125 transactions recorded, representing a 606.78% increase over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) closed the month with a volume traded of 44.89 billion, representing a 280.48% increase compared to the same period last year.

The year-to-date volume traded of 220.90 billion was 104.10% more than the 108.23 billion traded in the same period last year.

Treasury Bills also accounted for 46.08% of the total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 52.31% and Corporate Bonds accounted for 1.61%.

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