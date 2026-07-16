15 stocks recorded gains on GSE in June 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Fifteen stocks recorded gains on the Ghana Stock Exchange in June 2026, reflecting the sustained positive run.
The top price gainers for the month were Intravenous Infusions PLC (125.00%), Ecobank Transnational INC. (63.31%), Kasapreko PLC (56.67%), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (44.61%) SIC Insurance Company PLC (20.20%) TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (20.00%) Access Bank Ghana PLC (15.58%) GCB Bank PLC (13.48%) and Meridian Marshals Holding Company (10.00%). The rest were Cocoa Processing Co. PLC (8.33%) CalBank PLC (6.85%) First Atlantic Bank PLC (5.40%) Societe Generale Ghana PLC (4.61%) Atlantic Lithium Limited (3.17%) and Fan Milk PLC (0.15%).
However, there were nine price losers.
They were Standard Chartered Bank Gh. PLC (-0.53%), Scancom PLC (-1.38%), Zen Petroleum Holdings PLC (-4.18%), Ghana Oil Company PLC (-5.42%), Benso Palm Plantation PLC (-6.44%), New Gold (-7.95%), Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (-15.58%), Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (-18.71%) and Ecobank Ghana PLC (-29.85%)
The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index and the Financial Stock Index posted returns of 67.89% and 77.94%, respectively.
The market activity maintained its momentum, with 161,125 transactions recorded, representing a 606.78% increase over the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) closed the month with a volume traded of 44.89 billion, representing a 280.48% increase compared to the same period last year.
The year-to-date volume traded of 220.90 billion was 104.10% more than the 108.23 billion traded in the same period last year.
Treasury Bills also accounted for 46.08% of the total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 52.31% and Corporate Bonds accounted for 1.61%.
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