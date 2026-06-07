Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has launched the Tumalana Community Games, a month-long football competition aimed at identifying and promoting young football talent across the constituency.
In a Facebook post on June 7, Dr Amin Adam announced that the tournament would be played at three centres — the Karaga Astro-Turf, Kpason Astro-Turf and Pishigu Astro-Turf.
According to the MP, the competition will feature 32 matches over a one-month period, bringing together teams from across the constituency in a bid to determine Karaga’s best football side.
“I am looking forward to the final match in Karaga after one month of competition involving 32 games to crown Karaga’s best team,” he wrote.
The winning team from the Tumalana Community Games will go on to face the champions of the Soyalana Games, which were recently held in the neighbouring Tolon area.
Dr Amin Adam expressed optimism about the quality of football talent in the constituency and encouraged football scouts and talent developers to pay attention to the tournament.
“Scouts are welcome. Karaga has abundant soccer talents!” he stated.
The initiative forms part of efforts to promote grassroots sports development, provide opportunities for young footballers, and strengthen community engagement through sport.
Residents and football enthusiasts are expected to follow the competition closely as teams battle for the championship and the opportunity to represent Karaga in the anticipated clash against Tolon’s best side.
Latest Stories
-
Disability rights advocate pushes for clearer accessibility requirement in new bill
20 minutes
-
One dead, five injured after shooting in Israel
46 minutes
-
Deputy Chief of Staff defends proposed porn site ID verification
51 minutes
-
Interior Minister calls on MMDCEs to enforce building regulations after North Industrial building collapse
1 hour
-
Karaga MP launches Tumalana Community Games to unearth football talent
1 hour
-
Photos: Scenes from North Industrial Area building collapse site
2 hours
-
5th West Africa Pharma & Healthcare Expo takes off June 8, 2026
2 hours
-
Playback: The Law discusses Persons With Diasability Act
2 hours
-
Jones Korku Abdallah (Borbor)
3 hours
-
One dead, two injured, three rescued after building collapse at North Industrial Area
3 hours
-
Theresa Henrietta Edusei (Aunty Theresa)
3 hours
-
Melcom clarifies collapsed building in Avenor not owned by company
3 hours
-
Hundreds of captives freed from Boko Haram mountain hideout
3 hours
-
I was applying for hundreds of jobs – this tip helped me get one
3 hours
-
‘No Ghanaian has been abandoned’ – Ablakwa on evacuation from South Africa
3 hours