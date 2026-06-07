National

Karaga MP launches Tumalana Community Games to unearth football talent

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  7 June 2026 3:23pm
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Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has launched the Tumalana Community Games, a month-long football competition aimed at identifying and promoting young football talent across the constituency.

In a Facebook post on June 7, Dr Amin Adam announced that the tournament would be played at three centres — the Karaga Astro-Turf, Kpason Astro-Turf and Pishigu Astro-Turf.

According to the MP, the competition will feature 32 matches over a one-month period, bringing together teams from across the constituency in a bid to determine Karaga’s best football side.

“I am looking forward to the final match in Karaga after one month of competition involving 32 games to crown Karaga’s best team,” he wrote.

The winning team from the Tumalana Community Games will go on to face the champions of the Soyalana Games, which were recently held in the neighbouring Tolon area.

Dr Amin Adam expressed optimism about the quality of football talent in the constituency and encouraged football scouts and talent developers to pay attention to the tournament.

“Scouts are welcome. Karaga has abundant soccer talents!” he stated.

The initiative forms part of efforts to promote grassroots sports development, provide opportunities for young footballers, and strengthen community engagement through sport.

Residents and football enthusiasts are expected to follow the competition closely as teams battle for the championship and the opportunity to represent Karaga in the anticipated clash against Tolon’s best side.

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