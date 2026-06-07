Dominase traders appeal for police station after fatal robbery attack

Onion traders at the Gomoa Dominase Market in the Central Region are appealing to the Inspector General of Police and President John Mahama to establish a police station in the area following a deadly robbery attack that claimed the life of a mobile money vendor.

The call comes after armed robbers stormed the Dominase Onion Market, fatally shooting a mobile money operator and leaving another victim in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head.

According to the traders, the latest incident is the fourth robbery attack recorded at the market, raising serious concerns about the safety of traders and customers.

Speaking to Adom News, some of the traders expressed frustration over what they described as recurring attacks by armed robbers, saying the absence of a nearby police station has left the market vulnerable to criminal activities.

They noted that the persistent insecurity is driving customers away and negatively affecting business activities at one of the region’s busiest trading centres.

The traders are therefore calling on the government and the Ghana Police Service to urgently establish a police station in the area and strengthen security to protect lives, property and livelihoods.

They believe a permanent police presence will help deter criminal activities and restore confidence among traders and customers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.