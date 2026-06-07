National

False emergency reports undermine flood response efforts – GARCC warns residents

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  7 June 2026 5:24pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has raised concern over a growing number of prank and false emergency calls being made to emergency response agencies as flooding continues to affect parts of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Council, institutions such as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, the Regional Coordinating Council, and the Office of the Greater Accra Regional Minister have been receiving repeated false distress reports.

A statement signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, noted that these misleading calls are diverting critical resources and attention away from genuine emergencies where lives and property are at immediate risk.

“As emergency personnel work tirelessly to rescue stranded residents, provide relief to affected communities, and respond to urgent distress situations, the misuse of emergency communication channels places an unnecessary burden on responders and reduces the effectiveness of ongoing operations,” it noted.

The Council appealed to residents to act responsibly and refrain from making false emergency reports.

“As residents of Greater Accra, your cooperation is essential. We urge you to use emergency contact lines only for legitimate emergencies and to cooperate fully with all response agencies as they continue to manage the flood situation.”

Prank Press ReleaseDownload

The Council further encouraged the public to provide accurate and timely information to support emergency operations, noting that the effective management of the flooding depends on collective responsibility.

GARCC assured residents that it remains committed to working closely with all emergency and security agencies to safeguard lives and property and ensure a coordinated response to the ongoing flooding situation across the region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group