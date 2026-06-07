False emergency reports undermine flood response efforts – GARCC warns residents

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has raised concern over a growing number of prank and false emergency calls being made to emergency response agencies as flooding continues to affect parts of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Council, institutions such as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, the Regional Coordinating Council, and the Office of the Greater Accra Regional Minister have been receiving repeated false distress reports.

A statement signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, noted that these misleading calls are diverting critical resources and attention away from genuine emergencies where lives and property are at immediate risk.

“As emergency personnel work tirelessly to rescue stranded residents, provide relief to affected communities, and respond to urgent distress situations, the misuse of emergency communication channels places an unnecessary burden on responders and reduces the effectiveness of ongoing operations,” it noted.

The Council appealed to residents to act responsibly and refrain from making false emergency reports.

“As residents of Greater Accra, your cooperation is essential. We urge you to use emergency contact lines only for legitimate emergencies and to cooperate fully with all response agencies as they continue to manage the flood situation.”

The Council further encouraged the public to provide accurate and timely information to support emergency operations, noting that the effective management of the flooding depends on collective responsibility.

GARCC assured residents that it remains committed to working closely with all emergency and security agencies to safeguard lives and property and ensure a coordinated response to the ongoing flooding situation across the region.

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