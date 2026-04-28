Power outages: GRIDCo CEO suspension not a solution – Minority MPs

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has criticised the government’s decision to suspend the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) following the recent fire incident that disrupted key power transmission infrastructure at Akosombo.
Speaking at a press conference organised by the Minority in Parliament on Tuesday in response to a briefing by the Energy Minister on Monday, the legislator argued that the suspension of the GRIDCo CEO, together with the re-assignment of other regional power sector managers, does not address the underlying challenges facing Ghana’s electricity supply system.
"Ghana cannot afford a government that manages crises through spectacle. Suspending a CEO, reshuffling a regional management team and calling a press briefing are not an energy policy; they are the choreography of an administration desperate to be seen acting while refusing to confront the true altar of this catastrophe itself," he said.
Following the fire that partially affected the power supply in some parts of the country, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, directed the GRIDCo CEO, Ing. Mark Awuah Baah, to step aside pending a full investigation into the incident.
The MP maintained that the current spate of power outages requires a more strategic and policy-driven response rather than administrative sanctions against individuals in leadership positions.
According to him, stability in Ghana’s energy sector depends on sustained investment, long-term planning, and institutional strengthening, rather than punitive measures that could undermine operational continuity.
The Minority’s comments come amid growing public concern over ongoing power disruptions, which have partly been attributed to operational setbacks within the national grid system following the Akosombo incident.
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